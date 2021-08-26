WATCH NOW: MU directors to star in opera house show

But how the show came to Fremont isn’t too mysterious.

Hays said he saw this show several years ago in San Diego and thought it would be fun to stage it here.

The show does require a specific type of performer.

“You have to be a character actor and you have to be a pianist and a singer,” Hays said. “I worked with Kyle when he was in college and we are both character actors who play the piano.”

Hays asked Thomas if he wanted to be in the show and he agreed.

Thomas said the upcoming show is a rare opportunity for audiences as it’s rarely produced anywhere, because it demands so much of the actors.

“It’s a lot of work,” Thomas said. “It’s a huge challenge, but it’s also a real joy to be able to take on a very unique role that makes you do everything, all at once, the whole time, without stopping.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The actors never leave the stage during the entire 90-minute performance.

Hays and Thomas believe audiences will enjoy the show.

“The show is incredibly funny and the music is great,” Hays said.

Hays and Thomas enjoy working together.