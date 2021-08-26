WATCH NOW: MU directors to star in opera house show

Imagine a murder mystery combined with silly, fast-paced comedy — and music.
The result is a new show at Fremont Opera House called “Murder for Two.”
Dan Hays and Kyle Thomas are staging the light-hearted show at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 and 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Tickets are $15 each; $10 for students and are available at Sampter’s store downtown or fremontoperahouse.org.
The 90-minute, two-man comedy stars Hays, who is director of theater activities at Midland University, and Thomas, the assistant director of performing arts at Midland.
Thomas portrays a detective, while Hays plays all the suspects. Between the two actors, they portray 13 roles and play the piano.
“This is a murder mystery, musical comedy in which a young detective tries to solve the murder of famous novelist Arthur Whitney,” Thomas said. “All of the suspects of the murder are very quirky and spastic and make his job much harder than he would like.”
All suspects have been invited to a surprise birthday party for the novelist and all have been subjects in Whitney’s books.
“It’s like (murder mystery novelist) Agatha Christie meets Saturday Night Live in a musical theater,” Hays said.
But how the show came to Fremont isn’t too mysterious.
Hays said he saw this show several years ago in San Diego and thought it would be fun to stage it here.
The show does require a specific type of performer.
“You have to be a character actor and you have to be a pianist and a singer,” Hays said. “I worked with Kyle when he was in college and we are both character actors who play the piano.”
Hays asked Thomas if he wanted to be in the show and he agreed.
Thomas said the upcoming show is a rare opportunity for audiences as it’s rarely produced anywhere, because it demands so much of the actors.
“It’s a lot of work,” Thomas said. “It’s a huge challenge, but it’s also a real joy to be able to take on a very unique role that makes you do everything, all at once, the whole time, without stopping.”
The actors never leave the stage during the entire 90-minute performance.
Hays and Thomas believe audiences will enjoy the show.
“The show is incredibly funny and the music is great,” Hays said.
Hays and Thomas enjoy working together.
“It has been a huge amount of rehearsal to get this done, but every day we think it’s a blast,” Hays said. “And I think it’s good for college professors to hone their craft. This is what both Kyle and I used to do for a living and so it’s good for us to get back out there and do it again.”
Hays began performing in professional theater in Omaha, where he worked at the former Firehouse and Upstairs dinner theaters. He also performed at The Omaha Community Playhouse. Hays traveled around the United States doing theatrical performance. He played the title character in the premiere of “Geech: The Moosical” in Kansas City. Hays entered the teaching profession later in life.
After completing his education, Thomas worked professionally in Minneapolis, where he appeared in the lively musical “42nd Street.” He portrayed Sweeney in the musical “Sweeney Todd” and the character of Mark in the musical “Rent.” Thomas later started a family and returned to Nebraska.
Initially, Hays and Thomas planned to present “Murder for Two” in 2020.
“We were going to do it last year, but COVID got in the way so then in March we decided to do it,” Hays said.
The men talked with Lee Meyer, executive director of Fremont Opera House, about having the show there. Profits from the show will benefit the opera house.
“We’re excited to perform at the Fremont Opera House,” Hays said. “The show is a little more intimate and so the Fremont Opera House is exactly right for that.”
Thomas and Hays hope the public will come to the show.
“It’s a great opportunity to get back into the theater for audiences, because it’s fun, it’s silly, it’s very light-hearted, and I feel that’s kind of what we need right now after having to close down performing arts for almost a year and a half,” Thomas said.
Hays added, “It is pure entertainment.”
The show is sponsored by Midland University and the City of Fremont Keno Grant Program.