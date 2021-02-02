WATCH NOW: NWS hydrologist 'pessimistic' about ice jam melting soon as flood advisory issued through Wednesday

A flood advisory has been issued for south central Dodge County and north central Saunders County through 6 p.m. Wednesday due to an ice jam on the Platte River near Fremont.
The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, was put into effect shortly after cancelling a flood warning for the same area.
The increased level of ice in the river was in part caused by an ice jam breaking up on the Loup River near Genoa, about 75 miles west of Fremont, during the weekend.
When that jam broke, more water was allowed to travel down the Platte River.
Dodge County Emergency Management Director Tom Smith said water has dropped significantly since seeing a slight increase of five inches on Monday afternoon.
He said the fluctuating water levels are due to the melting and re-freezing of water along the river.
“We’re just watching and letting Mother Nature take its course right now,” he said. “It’s coming in by south Ridge Road and it’s going back out by the Highway 77 bridge.”
The flooding forced one rescue, as well. Fremont Fire Captain Tom Christensen said the Fremont Fire Department responded to one call early Tuesday after learning that a resident had fallen in his home the night before.
The rescue, which took place around Ridge Road, resulted in two individuals and their dog being taken from their home.
Great teamwork to get a patient out of their home and had flood waters over the roads. Fremont FD & Fremont Rural FD with the help of @DodgeCosoNE . 1 patient / 1 family member and 1 dog was safety removed. pic.twitter.com/QB3waQUgGV— Tom Christensen (@tomc1015) February 2, 2021
Dave Pearson, a service hydrologist at the NWS, said the warning was dropped to an advisory to keep attention on the area heading into the future.
“Our main concern is looking ahead because we’re going to get into a lot of cold air for awhile and we’re pretty concerned about ice reforming and this potentially staying the same for sometime or worse,” he said.
Pearson said he is “pessimistic” about the current levels of ice in the river. Under ideal conditions, ice jams like this would have come later in the month and would coincide with some warmer days to allow for a slow, consistent melt without rain or snow.
Unfortunately, the likelihood of temperatures hitting highs anywhere close to to the 50-degree mark Pearson referenced just days into February is slim.
Wednesday is likely to see a high of 40 degrees before dipping to 25 degrees on Wednesday night. During the next three days, highs aren’t expected to clear the 32-degree threshold that would allow for ice to melt.
“I think we’re just kind of hoping for the best,” Pearson said. “We don’t want it all to melt in one day. You kind of want it to gradually melt.”
There isn’t any sign of rain over the extended forecast. However, the longer ice sits on the river, the likelihood for precipitation increases.
“The longer ice lingers in the river, the better chance there is of rain because rain starts happening closer to the March timeframe and that’s what we don’t want either,” Pearson said.
Pearson said he hopes conditions will remain mild and temperatures will rise enough to break down the jam slowly, but reality shows that outcome isn’t likely.
“Reality says we’re probably stuck with it,” he said. “And if we add additional snow and stuff, that’ll be detrimental. I don’t have a whole lot of hope that it’s going to completely just go away and nothing’s going to happen.”
Smith said that, while the last three years have brought consecutive flooding seasons to the Dodge County area, that isn’t an irregularity.
“This may be new to us local tenants that didn’t grow up here, but it’s not new to a lot of people and a lot of people that live right by the river understand that,” he said. “When you live in the floodway, you have to prepare for that.”