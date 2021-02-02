WATCH NOW: NWS hydrologist 'pessimistic' about ice jam melting soon as flood advisory issued through Wednesday

The rescue, which took place around Ridge Road, resulted in two individuals and their dog being taken from their home.

Dave Pearson, a service hydrologist at the NWS, said the warning was dropped to an advisory to keep attention on the area heading into the future.

“Our main concern is looking ahead because we’re going to get into a lot of cold air for awhile and we’re pretty concerned about ice reforming and this potentially staying the same for sometime or worse,” he said.

Pearson said he is “pessimistic” about the current levels of ice in the river. Under ideal conditions, ice jams like this would have come later in the month and would coincide with some warmer days to allow for a slow, consistent melt without rain or snow.

Unfortunately, the likelihood of temperatures hitting highs anywhere close to to the 50-degree mark Pearson referenced just days into February is slim.

Wednesday is likely to see a high of 40 degrees before dipping to 25 degrees on Wednesday night. During the next three days, highs aren’t expected to clear the 32-degree threshold that would allow for ice to melt.