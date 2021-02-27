WATCH NOW: P&L Automotive gains second employee to help service vehicles of Fremont

Like many auto shops across the country, Boyd said the pandemic didn't have as much as an impact on P&L Automotive as it did on other businesses.

"When it first came out, we slowed down for probably the first couple of weeks, and then it picked back up," he said. "It actually got a little bit busier because everybody's home more than they're working, so they had to have their vehicle to get places to run errands and that kind of stuff."

Although P&L Automotive has had a few employees in its decade of operation, the shop was mostly a one-man show for Boyd, taking every car that came through its door alone.

"It's a lot of hours, a lot of nights and a lot of weekends," he told the Fremont Tribune in 2020. "Between phone calls and customers in the daytime, you can get more done between 6 and 10 at night than you do all day."

However, Boyd now has additional help as the shop gained a second employee, Aaron Mallett, in July 2020.

"I was looking for a technician, and he reached out to me," Boyd said. "And he was a good fit and we get along great and he does a good job, so I brought him on."

Similar to Boyd, Mallett has a long history with vehicles, having worked in the business full time for the last 12 years.