WATCH NOW: Pastor talks about Lifegate Church

The church officially announced plans to have a Fremont campus in 2017. It began having services with worship and prayer at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Milady Coffeehouse in downtown Fremont. These monthly gatherings are continuing.

“It’s not like an official church service,” Wilson said. “It’s more of an opportunity for us to gather together as a community and continue to pray for the community.”

The first Sunday service took place Dec. 27 in the Colorado Avenue location. About 130 adults and 32 children have attended the first two Sundays.

Worship services start at 9:15 a.m., and Wilson said more services will be added as needed. Although the sanctuary seats 400, only 200 chairs are there now to allow for social distancing and to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures.

Besides monthly meetings at Milady, Wilson said Life Groups of 10 to 12 people began gathering in homes throughout the city in 2018. Participants prayed and discussed topics.

“We tried to cultivate and disciple our congregation through Life Groups, primarily,” Wilson said. “We tried to rally our congregation. We kind of consider ourselves as a church without walls.”