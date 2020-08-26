Watch now: Pastor tells how his book helps caregivers

The Rev. Richard D. Crooks knows what it’s like to be a caregiver.
Before he became the pastor of First Baptist Church in Fremont, Crooks spent several years in Parsons, Kansas, helping his parents. His mother had Alzheimer’s disease and he cared for both of his parents during their end-of-life years.
Knowing the stress and exhaustion that can come with caregiving — along with the need for encouragement — Crooks wrote a book of devotionals, sharing the insights he gained at that time. He also included Scriptural encouragement.
“When you’re doing the caregiving, you get caught up with trees, when you need to step back and see the forest sometimes. It helps you see God’s bigger picture in what you’re doing,” he said.
His book called, “Finding Strength in a Season of Caregiving,” came out in its final form in 2019.
The 100-day collection of short reflections is designed to inspire, encourage and help readers experience God’s strength for the daily challenges they face in caring for someone special.
On one page, Crooks talks how a simple thing became a special memory. On another, he shares how Christ understands struggle and is willing to share his strength.
Crooks would learn how his book could help others when a woman called him.
She said her father-in-law was taking care of his wife who had Alzheimer’s. He’d become very sad, then someone gave him a copy of the pastor’s book.
The man’s daughter-in-law called Crooks to tell him how helpful the book had been.
“I don’t know what’s in there, but he (the father-in-law) calls me every day — all excited — about what he’s doing and the things he’s learned,” Crooks recalled.
Crooks was pleased.
“The book’s doing what I had had hoped for it,” he said.
This wouldn’t be Crooks’ last book.
He also published “Finding God in the Poetry of Advent,” which came out in 2019, and “Finding God in the Poetry of Holy Week and more,” which came out this year.
Throughout the years, Crooks has written poems that tie in with the church’s celebration of Advent, the season that precedes Christmas.
“I had a person who was in one of my congregations years ago who had written to me asking if I would take all my poems and put them into a book and publish them, because she’d like to have them all,” he said.
This prompted the Advent book, which Crooks said includes some of his favorite poems.
One poem called, “The Tears of God,” talks about two Bible-times mothers, who lost children and the Lord’s response to that.
The book of Holy Week-related poetry came about much the same way as the Advent book.
Crooks would write poems about Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter.
“I never really read them to people,” he said. “I just had them in the bulletin.”
These poems tend to be written from the perspective of someone who lived through that first Holy Week.
Some poems talk about what it might have been like for someone watching and listening as Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey on what we know as Palm Sunday.
Another comes from the perspective of disciples sitting with Jesus during the Last Supper and wondering which of them would betray Christ.
Still another speaks of the loneliness Jesus must have experienced, knowing his disciples would desert him, but later tells how Christ, who knew loneliness, walks beside lonely people today.
Other poems talk about the excitement of Christ’s followers after his resurrection from the dead.
The Holy Week book is different, because it also includes an assortment of miscellaneous poems.
Crooks said some poems deal with grief, memories or ways nature speaks to him.
One poem called, “After the Flood,” talks about life in Fremont after the flooding in March 2019.
Crooks believes people can benefit by reading poetry.
“Poetry speaks to us on another level, similar to what music does,” he said. “It speaks to us in a different way. Some will bring tears to your eyes. Some will make you laugh or smile.”
He also tells how poetry can add to the holidays.
“The poetry books enrich our experiences of those special holidays — to think what the holidays are about and call us back to some of the basics or help us see things we never saw before,” Crooks said.
The books, all of which sell for under $10, can be found on Amazon or by calling the church at 402-721-1265.
Crooks has been pastor at First Baptist Church in Fremont for almost four years.
The church at 505 N. C St., celebrated its 150th anniversary in August 2019.
