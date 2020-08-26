Watch now: Pastor tells how his book helps caregivers

She said her father-in-law was taking care of his wife who had Alzheimer’s. He’d become very sad, then someone gave him a copy of the pastor’s book.

The man’s daughter-in-law called Crooks to tell him how helpful the book had been.

“I don’t know what’s in there, but he (the father-in-law) calls me every day — all excited — about what he’s doing and the things he’s learned,” Crooks recalled.

Crooks was pleased.

“The book’s doing what I had had hoped for it,” he said.

This wouldn’t be Crooks’ last book.

He also published “Finding God in the Poetry of Advent,” which came out in 2019, and “Finding God in the Poetry of Holy Week and more,” which came out this year.

Throughout the years, Crooks has written poems that tie in with the church’s celebration of Advent, the season that precedes Christmas.

“I had a person who was in one of my congregations years ago who had written to me asking if I would take all my poems and put them into a book and publish them, because she’d like to have them all,” he said.