WATCH NOW: Pioneer Stage in Fremont launching virtual performances with Omaha musician

As COVID-19 has prevented live shows from taking place, the Pioneer Stage in Fremont is giving music-lovers virtual options going forward.
The Pioneer Stage in the Milady Coffeehouse will launch its “Pioneer Stage Sessions” series Friday with Omaha musician Stavro. The event will start at 8 p.m. and broadcast on Facebook Live.
We really wanted to do live music, but we know it’s not really the safest time to do it,” said Taylor Henrickson, building and stage manager for Milady Coffeehouse. “Putting on live shows would be really disrespectful I think, so we were really kind of looking for the best way to go into it.”
An audio engineer himself, Henrickson said he was helping churches and people in the community set up their own livestreams before realizing he could have his own at the venue.
Henrickson reached out on his Facebook page, asking if any musicians would be interested in taking part in the series. Jocelyn Masterson was initially set to perform this Saturday, but the event was postponed to a later date.
“This was the most enticing thing in the world when Taylor brought it up, because I remembered how much of a pleasure it was to play with his audio setup last time,” said Stavros Piperis, also known as Stavro.
Piperis was born and raised in Omaha. The Greek-American singer-songwriter dropped his debut album, “Chances,” in December 2019.
Although Piperis started to promote his album in early 2020 with live shows, including opening for Fremont band Lifeline at the Pioneer Stage in January, the pandemic forced a halt to his live shows.
“The first part of lockdown for me was a productive creative time, because I had no particular objective in mind when I was sitting down,” he said. “I was just doing it because I suddenly had time on my hands.”
In the late spring, Piperis made the decision to record his next album partially in Greek and booked time to record at ARC Studios in Omaha, a place where artists like Jason Mraz, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers have recorded.
For the recording, one musician had to send in his part from his home studio in New York.
“Even though we were able to keep it a pretty small operation, the nature of living in this time of the pandemic crept in in that way in having to do the remote collaboration,” Piperis said.
Support Local Journalism
Piperis released “Akoma: Songs for Greek America” on Dec. 11. While he wasn’t able to have an album release party like his debut had, he said he saw Henrickson’s Facebook post about the series and knew he wanted to take part.
“I’ve played a lot of different types of venues like dive bars and different coffee houses and had to bring my own equipment sometimes,” Piperis said. “And hands down, Taylor’s engineering of the show at Milady was the best I ever heard myself on stage.”
As he had bought home audio equipment during quarantine this year, Piperis had some experience livestreaming his performances to social media, but said he was excited to have something close to a live performance.
“I think the ambiance is really important, and just audio quality is really important,” he said. “So the fact that [Henrickson’s] offering to do this sort of thing was great news to me, and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
Henrickson said he’s excited for Piperis’ performance, as he was a great musician to work with earlier this year.
“He has a cool style that suits the venue very well,” he said. “And what I appreciated about him is he really embraces his roots and his tradition, and it just comes through in his music and how he conducts himself and how he kind of markets his sound.”
Although he’s loved the creativity in making live virtual shows engaging, Piperis said he’s ready to get back to shows in person.
“There’s just something both about the community feel and I think the experience of hearing the music, the vibrations in person,” he said. “There’s something about that that can’t be captured in any other way, and I think we’ll return once this is over.”
But for now, Piperis said he’s hoping virtual performances like with the Pioneer Stage continue to take place.
“Even though it’s on your TV screen or computer screen at home, the closer we can get to a live music feel, the better I think it is for the community,” he said. “So I hope [Henrickson] does this as long as needed.”
Henrickson said he wants the Fremont community to see that even though they can’t attend concerts in person, the Pioneer Stage is still bringing them live performances from talented musicians.
“It’s safe, it’s responsible, it’s not going to hurt anybody,” he said. “It’s only going to be a benefit, and the Fremont community can see that they can get our content in more ways than one; they don’t have to necessarily come to our venue.”
Moving forward, Henrickson said he’s hoping for more musicians to join the series.
“I hope people enjoy it,” he said, “and I’m really happy to be putting it on.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.