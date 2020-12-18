WATCH NOW: Pioneer Stage in Fremont launching virtual performances with Omaha musician

“I’ve played a lot of different types of venues like dive bars and different coffee houses and had to bring my own equipment sometimes,” Piperis said. “And hands down, Taylor’s engineering of the show at Milady was the best I ever heard myself on stage.”

As he had bought home audio equipment during quarantine this year, Piperis had some experience livestreaming his performances to social media, but said he was excited to have something close to a live performance.

“I think the ambiance is really important, and just audio quality is really important,” he said. “So the fact that [Henrickson’s] offering to do this sort of thing was great news to me, and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Henrickson said he’s excited for Piperis’ performance, as he was a great musician to work with earlier this year.

“He has a cool style that suits the venue very well,” he said. “And what I appreciated about him is he really embraces his roots and his tradition, and it just comes through in his music and how he conducts himself and how he kind of markets his sound.”

Although he’s loved the creativity in making live virtual shows engaging, Piperis said he’s ready to get back to shows in person.