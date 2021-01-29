WATCH NOW: Planners provide update on future of housing in Dodge County, Fremont during Thursday meeting

Fremont’s population could rise to 28,035 using the boost’s metrics, an increase of 1,225 compared to 2021 estimates.

So just strictly looking at populations, if there’s a scenario in the county where there are 1,000 full-time employment opportunities created, you can see how that’s going to have an effect on the communities and on the county as a whole,” Carl said.

Carl pointed to Fremont’s population increase from 2000 to 2010, which grew from 25,174 to 26,397, as an indicator for growth trending upward in the community.

“We expect that trend to continue,” he said. “It has continued through 2021, looking at an increase of up to about 1.6%, but it has kind of slowed down a little bit.”

Carl said that growth drop-off is similar to what other communities similar to Fremont have seen in recent years.

“There’s kind of been a slowing down of some of the housing construction and that’s maybe led to, not really a leveling off of population, but it just hasn’t increased as much as it has in past years,” he said.