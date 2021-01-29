WATCH NOW: Planners provide update on future of housing in Dodge County, Fremont during Thursday meeting

Planners laid the groundwork for the future of housing in Fremont and the surrounding area during a Thursday housing survey update.
The study, completed by Lincoln-based community and regional planning firm Hanna:Keelan Associates, serves as an update to the current countywide housing study completed in 2017.
The update’s goal is to provide strategies for immediate housing needs due to the 2019 floods and ongoing pandemic.
“There’s been so much activity in recent times in Dodge County with economic development along with different types of housing needs brought about through natural disasters and so forth,” Community and Regional Planner Tim Keelan said. “There was a need to update the housing study.”
Since the 2017 study, Dodge County has completed construction on approximately 500 housing units throughout the area, most of which are in Fremont.
“Hat’s off to that,” Keelan said. “That’s a great effort.”
More importantly, Keelan said, the county has anywhere between 1,900 and 2,000 housing units that are currently coming down the pipeline.
“So things are happening and almost to the point where the housing study update was just more of a validation that there is housing need there,” Keelan said. “The purpose of the study itself is to continue that housing vision in Dodge County and keep the implementation process rolling easily.”
The update also examined population trends for several communities within Dodge County and projected areas of growth for the county.
The survey estimated a population of around 36,793 within Dodge County, a slight increase from 2010 census numbers for the county, which projected a population of 36,691 in the county.
Fremont takes up the largest chunk of that population, with an estimated population of 26,810 in 2021, according to the survey.
Looking forward over the next five years, the study projected Dodge County’s population to grow by around .5%, increasing the total population to 36,995.
Fremont’s population could grow by an additional 1% over the next five years, potentially bringing the county’s largest city to a population estimated at 27,157.
The study also includes the potential for further growth in the next five years under economic development boost trends.
Senior Planner Keith Carl explained the boost as increased population that could occur by creating an additional 1,000 full-time employment opportunities in the county by 2026.
With that boost in mind, the county could see a potential population increase of 1,229 individuals compared to estimated 2021 population numbers provided in the survey.
Fremont’s population could rise to 28,035 using the boost’s metrics, an increase of 1,225 compared to 2021 estimates.
So just strictly looking at populations, if there’s a scenario in the county where there are 1,000 full-time employment opportunities created, you can see how that’s going to have an effect on the communities and on the county as a whole,” Carl said.
Carl pointed to Fremont’s population increase from 2000 to 2010, which grew from 25,174 to 26,397, as an indicator for growth trending upward in the community.
“We expect that trend to continue,” he said. “It has continued through 2021, looking at an increase of up to about 1.6%, but it has kind of slowed down a little bit.”
Carl said that growth drop-off is similar to what other communities similar to Fremont have seen in recent years.
“There’s kind of been a slowing down of some of the housing construction and that’s maybe led to, not really a leveling off of population, but it just hasn’t increased as much as it has in past years,” he said.
Looking at the effect job creation could have on the population in coming years, Carl said it was important for the county to look at housing development and housing redevelopment activities as a critical activity in the economic development of Fremont and Dodge County.
“It’s always important to realize that housing development is an economic development activity and the more housing you have available, the more choice you’re able to provide for the residents, or potential residents, that want to move to Fremont, or maybe North Bend, Scribner or any of those communities throughout the county,” Carl said.
During the next five years, the housing study projects about 1,300 housing units will need to be constructed to meet the county’s population demands; 1,141 of those units are expected to be constructed in Fremont.
The City of Fremont has an estimated 1,950 units in the development pipeline or under construction, according to the study.
The county estimate also includes approximately 462 owner and 360 rental workforce housing units in its projection.
“We think Fremont has a fairly high development capacity,” Keelan said. “Simply because they have builders, there are things that have been done, there’s proof over the last five to 10 years that the community can get housing built.”