WATCH NOW: Platte Valley Equipment makes music video with farm sprayer

Platte Valley Equipment’s music video doesn’t feature screaming crowds or loud guitars, but an agriculture sprayer.
The business’ Fremont location recently filmed a video of its new John Deere 612R spraying water choregraphed to music. The video was filmed early last month and published June 24.
The sprayer uses ExactApply technology, which Nate Dorsey, agronomic solutions specialist for Platte Valley Equipment, said allows each nozzle to be controlled individually.
“That’s pretty unique for most sprayers, which don’t have that level of control,” he said. “So we just wanted to try to find a way to highlight the sprayer, but also the technology behind it in doing something that’s pretty unique.”
Platte Valley Equipment, founded in 1996, also has locations in Clarkson, Humphrey and Wahoo. The business is a John Deere dealer and sells farming equipment such as combines.
Dorsey said he developed the idea with John Stubbendick, as the two are involved in the business’ technology and product offering sides. They worked on the project for several months before filming.
“Because of the way that the sprayer works, to choreograph it to the music, we can make a map and we can actually send it to the sprayer, which will spray according to the map that we made,” he said. “So we have to basically make a map ahead of time that would be timed to the music.”
Last December, Platte Valley Equipment moved its Fremont location to a new building at 2221 County Road Q. With the new building, Dorsey said they were given more space to work on a project of this size.
“So that was one nice thing, just one way of celebrating being in a slightly larger space than we were before where we couldn’t really do things like this,” he said.
Filming for the music video included a drone and was done at night. Dorsey and Stubbendick also shot a behind-the-scenes video that was posted the same day.
Dorsey said he was pleased with the video’s filming, although the sprayer had to run slower and the prescription for the map had to be scaled down to make sure everything would go right.
“If we would have had a bigger field, we would have been able to run it a little bit faster and I think it would have turned out even better,” he said. “But overall, I think it turned out exactly how we imagined it.”
With the video, Dorsey said he wanted to show the public that sprayers and other farming equipment has advanced enough so that people can try something like this themselves.
“The biggest thing is mostly just highlighting the technology,” he said, “that we’re in a place today where farmers can have such precise control of their spraying.”