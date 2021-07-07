WATCH NOW: Platte Valley Equipment makes music video with farm sprayer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last December, Platte Valley Equipment moved its Fremont location to a new building at 2221 County Road Q. With the new building, Dorsey said they were given more space to work on a project of this size.

“So that was one nice thing, just one way of celebrating being in a slightly larger space than we were before where we couldn’t really do things like this,” he said.

Filming for the music video included a drone and was done at night. Dorsey and Stubbendick also shot a behind-the-scenes video that was posted the same day.

Dorsey said he was pleased with the video’s filming, although the sprayer had to run slower and the prescription for the map had to be scaled down to make sure everything would go right.

“If we would have had a bigger field, we would have been able to run it a little bit faster and I think it would have turned out even better,” he said. “But overall, I think it turned out exactly how we imagined it.”

With the video, Dorsey said he wanted to show the public that sprayers and other farming equipment has advanced enough so that people can try something like this themselves.