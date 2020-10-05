WATCH NOW: Playground, fountain dedication takes place, tree planted

Two-year-old Nash Witthuhn wasn’t thinking about the dedication ceremony for new playground equipment at Johnson Park.
He just wanted to play.
Nearby, Tate, Luke and Emalyn Olson hung onto the merry-go-round as their mother, Beth, pushed.
“We think it’s a fabulous addition to Fremont,” the local mom said.
Organizers of Saturday’s ceremony were equally enthusiastic as they dedicated the new, inclusive playground at Johnson Park and a new lighted, floating fountain at Johnson Lake. At the same event, kids and adults helped plant a tree in recognition of the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s 40th anniversary.
“Today is a great day,” said Don Cunningham, past president of the Fremont Kiwanis Club, which raised funds for the playground equipment and fountain. “This was a dream for so long.”
The idea for the playground began developing years ago when Joy McKay was Kiwanis club president.
Before she moved to Fremont, McKay was part of a Kiwanis Club in Scottsbluff that spearheaded the construction of a playground in that city.
“We got it done and it was awesome for the community,” McKay said.
McKay shared her Scottsbluff experience when Cunningham mentioned the possibility of the club embarking on a playground project in Fremont.
And the effort began.
“We started putting the plans together, figuring out how to get it done,” McKay said. “It’s taken us four years to get from idea to here. I think this is awesome for our community as well.”
Designed for kids ages 2 to 12, the playground includes features that children in wheelchairs are able to access. A merry-go-round, which is low to the ground, is accessible to all children. The area has a special surface that’s easy to walk and use a wheelchair on.
The playground also has three slides and a series of colorful sails at the top that provide shade. It includes a path that goes around the perimeter of the playground area, complete with toy traffic signs and a play drive-through restaurant.
“That’s the most modern structure you can put together in today’s playground world,” Cunningham said before the ceremony.
Melissa Diers, FACF executive director, sees the benefits of the playground.
“It’s a wonderful addition and it’s amazing that we haven’t done something like this before,” Diers said. “Having an inclusive playground is brilliant.”
Diers said people with family members who have accessibility issues, told her they wish the inclusive playground had been around when their kids were younger.
The FACF was among many donors who contributed to the project.
Donors’ names are featured on a long, metal gateway in front of the playground.
Cunningham estimates that about 70 people attended the dedication during which Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman thanked the Kiwanis club for its efforts with the playground and fountain.
“Parks add to the quality of life of this community,” Getzschman said. “Without parks and quality of life, we have folks who leave our community and so this park will make an impact for years to come.”
Children participated in the ribbon-cutting part of the dedication. Tristyn and Brenna Feala of North Bend held a red ribbon which Grayson Kruger of North Platte cut at the playground and then in front of the lake for the new fountain.
Adults and children helped plant a tree at the park in observance of FACF’s anniversary. Diers expressed appreciation for the playground and said the FACF is grateful to play a role in the projects like it because of the support it has.
“Since 1980, we have awarded almost $32 million in grants for projects and initiatives throughout the Fremont area and we are blessed to be able to do that,” Diers said, recognizing former and current board members. “It takes a village to do this kind of important work and we could not be more grateful for the leadership we have and the many gifts we’ve received over the years to make things like this possible.”
Diers said the FACF plans to plant 40 trees throughout the Fremont area in observance of the anniversary. The first tree was planted Saturday.
After the ribbon cuttings and tree planting, attendees were given individually packaged slices of pizza and cookies and bottles of water.
Parents expressed appreciation for the new equipment.
“It’s a fun and safe place to play,” said Nash’s dad, Chris Witthuhn of North Bend.
Nash’s mom added that he will benefit from a playground which has one section for older kids and another for those ages 2 to 5.
“As he grows, it grows with him,” Christal Witthuhn said.
Luke Olson enjoyed time on the merry-go-round.
“I like it,” he said.
Cunningham said the concrete walkway around the playground’s perimeter encourages children to run. He watched kids playing on it before the dedication day.
“It’s like a track and it was really interesting to see some of the creative games they were coming up with,” he said.
Cunningham is grateful for the donations.
“It doesn’t happen without people opening their pocketbooks,” he said.
Kids weren’t thinking about pocketbooks on Saturday, however.
They were busy riding the merry-go-round or climbing on the equipment.
And if they and parents had the chance, they could have returned after dark during the weekend to see the rainbow of colors reflected in the spray of the fountain set against a background of stars and a copper-colored moon.
"The social media about the fountain has been off-the-charts positive," Cunningham said.
