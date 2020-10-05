WATCH NOW: Playground, fountain dedication takes place, tree planted

The FACF was among many donors who contributed to the project.

Donors’ names are featured on a long, metal gateway in front of the playground.

Cunningham estimates that about 70 people attended the dedication during which Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman thanked the Kiwanis club for its efforts with the playground and fountain.

“Parks add to the quality of life of this community,” Getzschman said. “Without parks and quality of life, we have folks who leave our community and so this park will make an impact for years to come.”

Children participated in the ribbon-cutting part of the dedication. Tristyn and Brenna Feala of North Bend held a red ribbon which Grayson Kruger of North Platte cut at the playground and then in front of the lake for the new fountain.

Adults and children helped plant a tree at the park in observance of FACF’s anniversary. Diers expressed appreciation for the playground and said the FACF is grateful to play a role in the projects like it because of the support it has.