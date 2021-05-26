WATCH NOW: Pony Express Ride stops in Fremont on ride for children's mental health

For their last night on the road, volunteers with the Pony Express Ride parked their motorcycles and stayed in Fremont Friday before driving to the Nebraska State Capitol the next day.

The 15th annual Pony Express Ride stopped in Fremont for the first time on its journey across the state to raise awareness about children’s mental health.

“We have been rebounding back with the new normal. We’ve been able to have gatherings at our stops,” Promotion and Site Visit Coordinator Holly Stevens said. “And our motive is, you can’t be a fair-weather parent, so we’re not going to be fair-weather advocates.”

Last week, more than 20 volunteers traveled 600 miles across Nebraska, stopping in communities to take part in events and pick up letters written by children from family organizations.

The ride began in Scottsbluff last Wednesday and went on to visit more than a dozen communities to pick up letters as the volunteers made their way east.

Although the Pony Express Ride’s pickup of letters was unable to take place in Fremont, the volunteers spent the night at the Rodeway Inn in north Fremont on the final night of the ride.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}