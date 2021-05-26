WATCH NOW: Pony Express Ride stops in Fremont on ride for children's mental health

For their last night on the road, volunteers with the Pony Express Ride parked their motorcycles and stayed in Fremont Friday before driving to the Nebraska State Capitol the next day.
The 15th annual Pony Express Ride stopped in Fremont for the first time on its journey across the state to raise awareness about children’s mental health.
“We have been rebounding back with the new normal. We’ve been able to have gatherings at our stops,” Promotion and Site Visit Coordinator Holly Stevens said. “And our motive is, you can’t be a fair-weather parent, so we’re not going to be fair-weather advocates.”
Last week, more than 20 volunteers traveled 600 miles across Nebraska, stopping in communities to take part in events and pick up letters written by children from family organizations.
The ride began in Scottsbluff last Wednesday and went on to visit more than a dozen communities to pick up letters as the volunteers made their way east.
Although the Pony Express Ride’s pickup of letters was unable to take place in Fremont, the volunteers spent the night at the Rodeway Inn in north Fremont on the final night of the ride.
On Saturday, the Pony Express Ride had an event at Werner Park in Papillion to pick up more letters. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness Nebraska were in attendance at the event.
Finally, the ride made its final stop in Lincoln, where it took part in a rally at Frontier Harley-Davidson. That afternoon, the group delivered letters from Nebraska’s six behavioral health regions to government officials at the State Capitol and met with families.
One of the riders, Robert Bennetts, said this year was his fourth taking part in the Pony Express. His wife, Karla, is the executive director for Families CARE and convinced him to take part in the event.
“I’ve been riding motorcycles forever, and it’s just something I truly believe in,” Bennetts said. “We have first-hand knowledge with our own children that have suffered with different mental health issues, so to us, it’s very personal and very important.”
Bennetts said he looks forward to the ride each year and loves getting to take part in riding across the state of Nebraska to advocate for children’s mental health.
“I just love getting to see the kids and just the smiles on their faces and being able to talk to the adults and let them know, ‘Hey, there’s support out there for you,’” he said. “’You’re not alone in this, there are people here to help you.’”