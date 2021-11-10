WATCH NOW: Priority candidate for Nebraska Extension dean speaks in Fremont

As the priority candidate for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next dean and director of Nebraska Extension, Charles Stoltenow is excited for the future.

“If you look at Nebraska, it’s a wonderful system,” he said in Fremont on Tuesday. “I do think that I have some things to offer, maybe a little different perspective, a little bit of different experience, a commitment to a field-based system.”

Stoltenow is holding a statewide tour to share his vision for Nebraska Extension, answer questions and gather feedback for the next week.

“UNL has a big network to be able to service the residents of Nebraska, and Extension should be one of the key factors of getting out into these communities,” he said.

The tour, which began in Columbus on Monday, stopped in Fremont at the Dodge County Extension Office. The tour will run until Nov. 17, ending in Omaha.

In September, the UNL Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced that Stoltenow was a candidate for the position along with Brad Gaolach and David Varner.

IANR announced on Nov. 2 that Stoltenow had been named the priority candidate for the position, previously held by Chuck Hibberd before his retirement in June 2020.

“Charlie is a forward-looking leader who is extremely passionate about extension, its mission and its future,” NU Vice President and IANR Harlan Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm said in a news release. “I am thrilled to welcome him back to Nebraska for this next step in our search for a new permanent dean and director of Nebraska Extension.”

Stoltenow is an assistant director of North Dakota State University Extension, also serving as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Leader in Fargo. He has spent the last 25 years with NDSU Extension.

Growing up on a farm in a small community in southeastern North Dakota, Stoltenow received his bachelor of science in science, research and science option from NDSU and his doctor of veterinary medicine from Iowa State University.

Stoltenow started his solo equine practice in Iowa, where he worked at the Ak-Sar-Ben racecourse in Omaha and the Detroit Race Course in Livonia, Michigan.

“You take a Great Plains farm boy and put him into Detroit, that was quite a learning experience,” he said.

After four years of private practice, Stoltenow joined the United States Department of Agriculture as a federal veterinarian and also worked for the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

As a member of the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service, Stoltenow investigated and studied human epidemiology at the Nebraska Department of Health in Lincoln.

During his time at NDSU Extension, Stoltenow said he met with Gov. Doug Burgum, who said the office could face budget cuts and asked to see what kind of impact it had on the area.

The Extension team, mulling over the situation, decided to take the weekend to brainstorm before meeting again on Monday.

“I thought over the weekend, ‘Who has the most to gain by having an Extension present locally?’” Stoltenow said. “’Of all of our stakeholders, who has the most to gain?’”

Ultimately, Stoltenow decided it was the local county commissioners, who received educated professionals for assistance.

“They get them in the county and they are there to make the commissioners look good,” he said. “And so I said, ‘Have we ever reached out to the commissioners directly to help educate them on what the importance of what Extension is, how Extension helps them and their value to the county?’”

Although Extension hadn’t reached out to the commissioners individually, it then did so, who brought their support for Extension to legislators and encouraged the state’s financial support.

“I don’t care where you’re at in the system, where it’s ag or child development or food and nutrition, quality people, they will come for you,” he said. “And so we want to keep them.”

Stoltenow also said NDSU Extension also integrated a system to track what it accomplishes and how it does so, as well as having every educator and specialist provide an impact statement.

“Now, when we go before the governor’s office, they are like, ‘Thank you, Extension. What can we do for you?’” Stoltenow said.

With the experience, Stoltenow said he was most proud of rethinking who Extension historically thought were its stakeholders aside from commodities, families or 4-H.

“To me, I’m proud of that because we flipped it,” he said. “We changed it, and now they’re coming to us, they come to us with questions.”

As well as wanting to work on gaining the support of the state for Nebraska, Stoltenow said he also wanted to focus on Extension’s strengths, rather than putting resources into its weaknesses.

“I think Extension within the UNL system is recognized,” he said. I think there’s a lot more that Extension could do for UNL itself.”

Stoltenow said he also wanted to focus on making small towns more accepting, as he said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught him that anything can be accomplished anywhere.

“One of the things I think we can help people is to understand that we need to work on being inviting, we need to work on being engaging, we need to work on making our communities open to others,” he said. “If we want people to come, then we have to work at it. It’s just not going to happen overnight.”

When looking at issues, Stoltenow said he doesn’t want to work top down, but with others to gather input and decide how it would fit within Extension’s framework.

“I firmly believe that the best answers come organically in the field because you’re dealing with people on the frontline,” he said. “You understand what the issues are, so how do we collectively create those solutions?”

In regard to urban outreach, Stoltenow said he wanted to have resources available to areas like Omaha and Lincoln as well and stop assumptions such as every resident having access to a car or the internet.

“If we’re going to do youth development, 4-H programming in that environment, we have to step back and think about, ‘How do we do this? How are we really helping?’” he said.

Stoltenow also said he wanted to work with the private sector and give them advantages to better prepare them for the future.

“We’re all on the same team here, and it helps us, helps UNL in a big picture to get information out, it helps Extension, it helps us serve the needs of our community, it opens the door for them to come to us for other things,” he said.

Similar to UNDS, Stoltenow said Nebraska has a great network of connections and great communication for Extension.

“I like Nebraska’s system,” he said. “To me, it’s well-designed, I’m familiar with it and I think I can help enhance it.”

