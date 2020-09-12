WATCH NOW: Promedcare continues to serve rural Nebraska with valuable in-home care

Foxhoven purchased Promedcare in 2016. The in-home care and medical equipment services provider has spread to locations across northeast Nebraska, including Norfolk, Blair and Columbus.

The business is headquartered in Fremont and currently assists over 150 active clients in personal care, companion care or specialized care services.

"That's why we focus on all these rural communities in northeast Nebraska, because there's a lot of people that are from those areas that want to stay home," Foxhoven said.

That doesn't mean Promedcare's services are limited to just the elderly. Foxhoven said the company assists from as young as 20 years old to as old as 80.

"We also have some clients that are younger, we have clients that have some disabilities due to car accidents and other ailments," he said. "So it's not just the elderly, although the bulk is elderly."

Foxhoven describes himself as the guy in the office who doesn't do anything in the office. He said much of his staff, which includes caregivers who dedicate their time toward providing in-home care to clients across the area, get the opportunity to meet with clients on a day-to-day basis.