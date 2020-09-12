WATCH NOW: Promedcare continues to serve rural Nebraska with valuable in-home care

Andrew Foxhoven's grandmother had always been an independent woman.
She grew up during the Great Depression and never asked for help. Foxhoven said she "lived through a lot."
However, she faced many of the same challenges that present themselves to the elderly. Those issues limited her independence. Since she lived in Yankton, South Dakota while her husband, Terry, was in Omaha and Foxhoven's uncle lived in Des Moines, Iowa, there wasn't much support around to assist her.
"When she called my dad and said 'I need some help,' you knew that there was an issue," Foxhoven said.
She received some daily assistance from local veterans in the area. That included carrying up laundry from his grandmother's basement, which Foxhoven said aging veterans probably shouldn't have been doing in the first place.
Eventually, she was forced to relocate to a nursing facility. Foxhoven said the care was excellent, but it wasn't home.
That's when Foxhoven and his wife, Tiffany, realized they had an opportunity to provide in-home care to a diverse range of clients across rural Nebraska.
"That's why my wife and I love this," he said. "Once we realized this industry was out there, we said 'this is something that I think is important' and we also believe that the rural communities are underserviced."
Foxhoven purchased Promedcare in 2016. The in-home care and medical equipment services provider has spread to locations across northeast Nebraska, including Norfolk, Blair and Columbus.
The business is headquartered in Fremont and currently assists over 150 active clients in personal care, companion care or specialized care services.
"That's why we focus on all these rural communities in northeast Nebraska, because there's a lot of people that are from those areas that want to stay home," Foxhoven said.
That doesn't mean Promedcare's services are limited to just the elderly. Foxhoven said the company assists from as young as 20 years old to as old as 80.
"We also have some clients that are younger, we have clients that have some disabilities due to car accidents and other ailments," he said. "So it's not just the elderly, although the bulk is elderly."
Foxhoven describes himself as the guy in the office who doesn't do anything in the office. He said much of his staff, which includes caregivers who dedicate their time toward providing in-home care to clients across the area, get the opportunity to meet with clients on a day-to-day basis.
"I always joke that I don't do anything," he said. "I don't get to meet as many clients. Our business is our staff and they're the ones that are out there really pulling the weight. They just truly care about what they do."
Of the company's 170 active clients, Foxhoven said there are around as many caregivers.
He said caregivers make up a diverse population. Some are certified nursing assistants, while others are individuals who simply have a desire to provide an important service to those in need while earning some supplementary income.
"We hire based on the needs of the client and we make sure that we fit the right character with the client," Foxhoven said.
Brooke Allen, client coordinator at Promedcare, said her favorite part of the job is watching clients transform after beginning in-home care.
"The most interesting thing I see a lot of the time is that the client is very hesitant to begin services for fear that we might be taking their independence away, or just fear of the unknown," she said. "After a month in, they usually say 'why didn't I do this a long time ago?'"
After beginning in-home care services, Allen said she often finds clients improving on a number of different fronts, both physically and mentally.
"Honestly, you'll see their overall well-being improved because they're eating healthier," she said."They have someone that acts as a companion for them, so their overall spirit jumps up as well. That's neat to see."
Foxhoven said caregivers may work with clients for any length of time. Sometimes its as short as a couple weeks, while other times clients require long-term, 24-hour care.
For however long clients and caregivers are together, Foxhoven said there is a desire to leave a lasting impact.
"They truly care," Foxhoven said when talking about his staff's passion for their work. "That's been a focus that we've instilled in them from the beginning."
2020 has been filled with adversity for local businesses across the country, but the COVID-19 pandemic provides extra hurdles for those working in healthcare.
Foxhoven said the pandemic forced the company to implement additional safety protocols and extra training for staff and caregivers who have daily contact with a particularly vulnerable population.
"That's been very helpful so that they can understand how they can help protect a client and themselves as they're providing care," Foxhoven said.
That extra work has paid off. So far, Foxhoven said there have been zero reported cases of transmission between a caregiver and client across all locations in the state.
"I think we're very fortunate with that and blessed," Foxhoven said.
When Foxhoven reflects on his decision to enter the business of in-home care, he reflects on the challenges his grandmother faced. Those same hurdles are placed in front of families.
Instead of being forced to take the brunt of those challenges, Foxhoven said he wants to be there to lighten the load for families so they can focus on what is really important; spending important time with their loved ones.
"We can be there and can keep them home," he said. "You can still see mom and dad, grandpa and grandma, and they're still getting care."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.