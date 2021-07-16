WATCH NOW: Public shares input at Fremont Fire Department plan meeting

Members of the Fremont community shared their thoughts on the Fremont Fire Department’s operation and structure at several community meetings this week.
The department had meetings Wednesday and Thursday nights at the Fremont City Auditorium to gather public input for a strategic and master plan developed by Matrix Consulting Group.
“Over the last few years, we’ve seen an increase in our call volume, we’re seeing an increase in the city, the city’s growing,” Fire Chief Todd Bernt said Wednesday. “So we determined that we needed a consultant to come in and get us a short-term plan and a long-term plan to where we need to be.”
In GIS reports from 2010 and 2018, the International Association of Firefighters determined that FFD was in need of an additional fire station and more firefighters.
The department has the same number of firefighters per shift today as it did in 1969. During a fire at Parkview Center Mall on June 20, just two firefighters were first to arrive at the scene.
To address the department’s issues, the Fremont City Council approved an agreement with Matrix to develop a plan for the department in February.
Wednesday’s public input meeting saw more than 50 community members, including Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Administrator Brian Newton and city councilmembers.
Matrix has six phases for its study, which includes data collection, studying current conditions, determining the community risk and growth projections, community participation, developing service delivery models and finally the finished plan.
“Right now, we’re at the community input phase of the study, so that’s where the community comes and gets involved and actually voices their opinion on what they think of the fire department, what’s positive, what’s negative, what their concerns are,” Bernt said.
Aaron Baggarly of Matrix said he was one of five team members hired for the project earlier this year, which includes two former fire chiefs. He said he expects the study to be done in the next two months.
“We do these types of studies across the country, and I’m excited to be in Fremont, Nebraska, this week to facilitate this meeting and to hear your input,” Baggarly said.
Baggarly said the finished plan will not feature Matrix’s opinion, but instead present data based solely on Fremont’s situation, which includes looking at what type of growth is happening in different areas such as commercial, industrial and residential.
“Those have a different type of call-and-response and then workload that is needed and types of staff and training that your fire department needs to respond to those types of services,” he said.
The plan will ultimately be used by the fire department and the city to make determinations on what the department needs to do in the upcoming years.
Currently, the fire department has a daily scheduled staffing of nine fire and emergency medical services personnel with a minimum staffing of seven personnel.
In showing data on the city’s current call demand, Baggarly said Fremont had just shy of 2,700 calls in 2018, but more than 3,100 in 2020. He said the first six months of 2021 already saw an additional 150 calls from last year.
Additionally, Baggarly showed data on the fire and EMS response time in Fremont, as well as areas of town that more calls come from.
“That’s one of the reasons why we started this study: to look at call volume, to look at our callbacks, looking at the nature of the runs,” Bernt said. “So this is what this is all about, this whole study.”
As part of the public input portion, Baggarly said information from the two meetings will be used for an online survey to gather more information, such as what essential services the department has and areas of concern.
When asked by an audience member as to why the data collected for the study only goes back three years, Baggarly said it was to keep the information more relevant.
“When we use that three-year average to help project the future and take us farther back, that data is available to look at that as that base data set that’s really the framework for building upon current and future needs,” he said.
With that collected data, Baggarly said Matrix is looking at the demographics of Fremont along with the department building.
“We’re looking at the physical size of the fire station itself, looking at where you go geographically within the city and then also looking at the types of equipment that needs to be there in order to respond,” he said.
One audience member, a former FFD firefighter, told Baggarly that he thought the department needed to add a secretary position again to keep paperwork in check, which Baggarly thought was a good idea.
“It’s not just boots on the ground that are employing out into the field to respond to things,” he said. “We’re looking at the training side, the administrative side, looking at those duties and how those might need to evolve today and in the future as well.”
The member also expressed concern at the department being able to keep up with residential and commercial growth on the sides of town, something that was echoed by City Councilmember Brad Yerger.
Baggarly told the crowd that Matrix would look at the future growth of Fremont while developing the plan, as well as future road development.
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Bernt thanked the audience for attending and giving input for the department’s short- and long-term plans.
“I just really appreciate everybody coming out and providing input,” Bernt said. “I think there’s been a lot of good conversation, so I’m just really happy that everybody came out.”
Baggarly told the Fremont Tribune that the crowd gave great questions and feedback for the development of the plan.
“It was just the type of feedback we’re looking for in the community, just to hear what their concerns are, what their perceptions are with the fire department and what they would like to see in the future,” Baggarly said. “I think there was some good feedback here and some good levels of concern, so I think we’re getting the type of feedback that we need.”