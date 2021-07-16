WATCH NOW: Public shares input at Fremont Fire Department plan meeting

“When we use that three-year average to help project the future and take us farther back, that data is available to look at that as that base data set that’s really the framework for building upon current and future needs,” he said.

With that collected data, Baggarly said Matrix is looking at the demographics of Fremont along with the department building.

“We’re looking at the physical size of the fire station itself, looking at where you go geographically within the city and then also looking at the types of equipment that needs to be there in order to respond,” he said.

One audience member, a former FFD firefighter, told Baggarly that he thought the department needed to add a secretary position again to keep paperwork in check, which Baggarly thought was a good idea.

“It’s not just boots on the ground that are employing out into the field to respond to things,” he said. “We’re looking at the training side, the administrative side, looking at those duties and how those might need to evolve today and in the future as well.”

The member also expressed concern at the department being able to keep up with residential and commercial growth on the sides of town, something that was echoed by City Councilmember Brad Yerger.