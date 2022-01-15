WATCH NOW: Ricketts outlines State of the State Address priorities during stop in Fremont

Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined priorities and updates detailed in his annual State of the State Address at an event in Fremont, the last stop on his fly-around tour Friday.

“Here in Nebraska, we took a more balanced approach to how we managed the pandemic to allow people to pursue the good life,” he said. “And it really has paid off in the strong economic growth that we saw last year.”

The two-day tour hit cities like Grand Island, Scottsbluff, North Platte and Norfolk after his delivery of the address in Lincoln Thursday morning.

The Fremont visit, held at Fremont Municipal Airport Friday afternoon, was attended by various community members, including Mayor Joey Spellerberg, Police Chief Jeff Elliott and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea.

Ricketts began his talk by calling 2021 a “year of great growth” for the state, highlighting its unemployment rate of 1.8%, the lowest in both the state and nation’s history.

“Nebraskans have a big desire to earn and work, and they take care of each other,” he said. “And that’s what we’ve seen through the fires and the floods and the pandemic, was that Nebraskans step up and take care of each other.”

Ricketts cited investment from companies in Nebraska, including Sustainable Beef in North Platte and the Lincoln Premium Poultry and Costco chicken plant in Fremont.

“We see lots of companies that continue to invest here in the state, creating those opportunities,” he said. “And in fact, there are more Nebraskans working in manufacturing today than there were pre-pandemic.”

The state’s growth is also reflected in the state’s tax revenues, which Ricketts said came in almost 20% ahead of forecast for the last fiscal year, causing the forecast to increase by $900 million in October.

“Since then, in November and December, our revenues are up another $74 million on top of that $900 million,” he said. “So we continue to see a lot of revenue coming to the state.”

Ricketts’ State of the State Address focused on four major priorities:

Tax relief

For the next two years, Ricketts said Nebraska will provide $2 billion in tax relief to citizens, including $548 million in property tax relief for the next three years.

“When you all file your Nebraska state income taxes this year, you’ll be able to get credit back on your income taxes for 25% of what you pay into your local schools’ property taxes,” he said. “That’s significant.”

In regard to tax relief, Ricketts said his first legislative priority is to put a floor on the $548 million and ensure the annual property tax relief does not go below that number.

Ricketts’ second priority is to lower the 10-year phase-in period of Social Security tax exemptions.

“What I am proposing is that we cut that period from 10 years to five years and phase out the taxes on social security retirement benefits over the next five years to build on the work we did last year,” he said.

The final priority is to reduce the top individual income tax rate from 6.84% to 5.84% over the next five years. Nebraska’s highest tax bracket starts at $33,160.

“The median income in Nebraska is like $48,000, $49,000, so this is well below the median income here in our state,” Ricketts said. “In fact, there’s 400,000 Nebraskans in that tax bracket, and they deserve this tax relief.”

Public safety

Focusing on public safety, Ricketts said he supported fully funding the replacement of the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

“We need a new, modern facility that will improve the quality of life for our inmates and improve the safety for our correctional officers and allow us deliver more of the enhanced services and programming that will help prepare these men for life after time served,” he said.

At more than 150 years old, Ricketts said the facility’s concrete is crumbling, making it beyond a simple repair. Last summer, broken pipes took three days to fix due to its infrastructure.

“That’s a terrible quality of life for the inmates and for our correctional officers,” he said.

With its age, Ricketts said the prison was never designed for modern correctional operations, with the idea of rehabilitation not a part of the correctional philosophy at the time.

“This will give us more opportunities to be able to provide that type of programming and services to be able to help make sure that those men are prepared to leave our custody,” he said.

Ricketts also said Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes was working with engineers and consultants for a location for the replacement facility.

“They’re looking at population centers, so Fremont being by both Omaha and Lincoln does present an opportunity for us and they’re out looking at acquiring the land for options and so forth right now,” he said. “So I would say stay tuned, and there’s definitely potential.”

As part of safety, Ricketts said he also supported providing $16.9 million to the state crime lab, which handles physical and forensic evidence.

“We have a backlog at the current crime lab, and it only gets more in demand,” he said. “So we want to expand the facilities of the crime lab to able to accommodate the additional amount of work that they’re doing.”

Additionally, Ricketts recommended providing $47.7 million to the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island to expand its capacity to accommodate a higher demand.

“This is so important, especially for our small towns and rural communities that need to have their law enforcement officers get trained so that they can take over the responsibilities in their communities, helping to protect and serve,” he said. “So this is important for our entire state.”

Finally, Ricketts said he struck a “historic” agreement to provide substantial pay increases for 24/7 public health and safety positions, which he said saw five times the applications since the announcement was made.

Protecting natural resources

As an agricultural state, Ricketts called water Nebraska’s “greatest natural resource” after people.

“We feed the world, but we can’t do that without water,” he said. “So it’s important for us to secure those water resources.”

To secure the state’s water supply, Ricketts recommended providing $500 million to construct a canal from the South Platte River in Colorado to a reservoir system in Nebraska.

“Every year, we have about 2 million acre feet of water come into our state and about 8 million acre feet of water leaving,” he said. “If we don’t obligate this water for us, somebody else is going to obligate it for their purposes.”

The project would not only providing water for agriculture, but for drinking, power generation and the natural environment as well, Ricketts said.

“To be able to secure that water for future Nebraskans, we need to build this project and make sure we can hold onto that water here in the state, and Colorado will provide it,” he said.

Another project Ricketts focused on was the for STAR WARS (Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability) Special Committee.

“The work they did was really good to take a look at our state and say, ‘Hey, what are the investments we need to make to be able to secure our water and support recreation and tourism here in our state?’”

Ricketts recommended allocating $200 million to the committee, which would provide improvement projects to Lake McConaughy, Lewis and Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park.

STAR WARS would also create a lake between Omaha and Lincoln for water storage and recreation. The lake would be built on 40,000 acres of land that was previously flooded in 2019.

Additionally, Ricketts recommended providing $60 million for rural drinking water systems and $23 million for the repair of the Fort Laramie Gering canal tunnel.

“All of those go together as part of our overall protect, preserve, manage and steward the natural resources here in the state,” he said.

American Rescue Plan Act dollars

With $1,040,000,000 in federal ARPA funding given to the state to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ricketts said a separate budget is being created as to how to allocate the funds.

Ricketts’ proposal includes 29 qualifying initiatives by providing $500 million to help communities impacted negatively by COVID.

“All of them that fit in that will help make sure Nebraska continues to remain strong in the future,” he said.

Part of that $500 million would include $90 million dedicated to improving community colleges.

“With an unemployment rate of 1.8%, we need more young people getting that certification or that two-year degree to take the jobs that we have available here in the state,” Ricketts said.

The proposal included $75 million for workforce housing, $200 million for public health, $284 for water and sewer projects, $36 million for 24/7 employees and $15 million for administrative expenses in managing the funds.

“The ARPA dollars do have a lot of strings attached, you have to spend them in certain ways, and we want to make sure we’re following those rules,” Ricketts said.

When asked by Lea as to which priorities would be most beneficial for retention of adults ages 18 to 35, Ricketts said the community college and workforce housing funding were strong factors, as well as taxes and public safety.

“Nobody wants to go someplace where they don’t feel safe,” he said. “Our water resources I mentioned will help us continue to have a strong agricultural sector, which is the foundation of our economy.”

But Ricketts said the overall strengthening of the state through his recommendations would help with retention.

“All of these things are going to great ways that we can sell young people, ‘Hey, this a great quality of life here in Nebraska. You should come here, stay here. You’re going to be able to enjoy great natural resources,’” he said. “So I think all of those things are going to be tremendously helpful.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0