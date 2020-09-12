WATCH NOW: Rosenbach continues to spark martial arts passion after 48 years of work

The history behind Jim Rosenbach's longtime martial arts headquarters in Fremont is clear to see from the moment you step through the front door.
Located at 522 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont, Rosenbach Warrior Training has served thousands of students to develop their skills in the art of combat for the past 48 years.
Inside the studio, blue padded mats cover the floor while dozens of articles, plaques and awards adorn the walls. It's a visual representation of a lifetime of work Rosenbach has put forth into his craft.
That work has paid off.
Rosenbach has attained black belts in over eight styles of martial arts, including: Ninjutsu, Taekwondo, Hapkido, Jujutsu, Sento Karate, Mixed Martial Arts and Shorin Ryu Karate.
He owns a doctorate in martial arts from the University of Asian Martial Arts Studies and has won three world championship belts. Rosenbach has also been inducted into three different Martial Arts Halls of Fame.
"I kept going this whole time because I love martial arts," he said. "It's what I do."
Rosenbach founded the business in 1973 alongside longtime business partner and martial arts expert Robert Bussey, who has since retired.
Bussey started the international martial arts system known as Robert Bussey Warrior International, which Rosenbach received the highest rank ever achieved.
The pair started the school in Fremont at a young age. Rosenbach, who was 20 at the time, taught younger classes while Bussey, who was only 15, taught adult classes.
"I went into business with a 15-year-old kid and everybody told me I was nuts," Rosenbach said.
Rosenbach said adult students would come in assuming he would be teaching their classes, only to be surprised to find Bussey, who Rosenbach described as a "15-year-old prodigy," leading.
"He would take eight to 12 guys out here and fight them at once like he was Bruce Lee," Rosenbach said. "It was incredible."
The pair's success in Fremont later spread throughout the country. Currently, Rosenbach's school has spread to eight locations. While most locations remain in-state, Rosenbach has opened locations in both Cassville, Missouri and Puebla, Mexico.
Between those locations, Rosenbach estimated that his schools have served between 10,000 and 20,000 students since opening. They've even managed to cultivate a few stars along the way.
One of those students is Jeremy Horn, an Omaha native who took his martial arts training from Rosenbach and Bussey into the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Rosenbach and Bussey also trained Steve Jennum, a former Omaha police officer who went on to win the third UFC tournament.
For Rosenbach, his passion stems from taking beginners and watching them progress through each belt, culminating in them receiving their black belt.
The school sees around 50 students receive their black belt each year, according to Rosenbach. That's a high mark compared to other schools, he said.
More so, Rosenbach said he cares about cultivating confidence and success for his younger students.
Taking children who may lack self-confidence or may not be athletically inclined and watching them transform through hard work and dedication is Rosenbach's reward.
"When they walk out that door and you've made that kid a confident person whose successful, I mean that's my reward," he said. "You know, it isn't monetary. You don't see rich martial artists."
Lewis Verner has taught classes alongside Rosenbach for nearly 35 years. He currently teaches introductory classes at the Fremont Family YMCA.
He said the business provides people with an opportunity to better themselves.
"It's rewarding," he said. "We stand on the principles here that the ultimate end point or the goal which you're looking for is to try and help somebody develop themselves on an individual basis."
2020 has been an adversarial year for Rosenbach. It started with COVID-19 forcing his business to temporarily close for two months.
Rosenbach said, while he wasn't worried the business would be forced to close permanently, it forced him to come to reality about his business.
He remembered walking into the building while classes were on hold and noticing how empty it felt. Without the students, he described it as a building with "a lot of stuff."
"When they came back, I almost cried," he said.
Rosenbach offers classes for all ages, with Lil Dragons open for children aged 4-7 and junior advanced class for children aged 8-16. The school also offers men's and women's coed self-defense class, MMA mixed martial arts training, Hapkido and Ninjutsu class, Jiujutsu and combative weapons class.
Rosenbach also teaches free self-defense classes for women across the community.
The program, which he calls SAFE, teaches women how to “Survive A Fighting Encounter,” with the SAFE system: “Scream, Avoid, Fight and Escape.”
"They come in and we teach them just how to get out of a bad situation, practical stuff that gets them home to their families," he said.
Rosenbach said he feels like he is able to give back to society with each student that progresses through the system he and Bussey established decades ago.
He said a strong work ethic is one of the most important gifts he ever received. Rosenbach said it came from his father and he wants to be able to pass that skill onto future generations.
"You've got to make them want to do it," he said. "You can't force them to do it. You've got to give them the desire to try harder to be their best."
