WATCH NOW: Rosenbach continues to spark martial arts passion after 48 years of work

For Rosenbach, his passion stems from taking beginners and watching them progress through each belt, culminating in them receiving their black belt.

The school sees around 50 students receive their black belt each year, according to Rosenbach. That's a high mark compared to other schools, he said.

More so, Rosenbach said he cares about cultivating confidence and success for his younger students.

Taking children who may lack self-confidence or may not be athletically inclined and watching them transform through hard work and dedication is Rosenbach's reward.

"When they walk out that door and you've made that kid a confident person whose successful, I mean that's my reward," he said. "You know, it isn't monetary. You don't see rich martial artists."

Lewis Verner has taught classes alongside Rosenbach for nearly 35 years. He currently teaches introductory classes at the Fremont Family YMCA.

He said the business provides people with an opportunity to better themselves.

"It's rewarding," he said. "We stand on the principles here that the ultimate end point or the goal which you're looking for is to try and help somebody develop themselves on an individual basis."