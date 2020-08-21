WATCH NOW: Rural fire departments, LifeNet train with cars at All Metals Market

“But once a month, we all try to get together and set it up, and this month just happened to be jaws,” he said. “And we’re so grateful to All Metals to just donate the vehicles and just tear them apart, and this is the third time we’ve been out here.”

As some of Fremont Rural’s firefighters are EMTs or first responders, many have to keep up with both medical training and the department’s training, which includes water and grain bin rescues.

“So every one of these events you take on and try to do, then your level of training goes up and up and up,” Friedrich said. “Most of my guys will probably spend I’d say 100 hours a month at the fire station training. I mean, the commitment, it’s phenomenal.”

Friedrich said Fremont Rural often partners with other communities for training, including Arlington and the Fremont Fire Department.

North Bend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Waylon Fischer said although the department doesn’t often train with others, it tries to make the most out of when it does, including Wednesday’s training.

“It’s just using tools that we don’t use every day, just being able to refresh ourselves on how it works and stuff, setting up,” he said. “That’s kind of the biggest thing we take out of it.”