WATCH NOW: Rural fire departments, LifeNet train with cars at All Metals Market

With the help of some junk cars from All Metals Market, local first responders got first-hand experience making rescues during a training session Wednesday night.
The training session was held between the Fremont Rural Fire Department, North Bend Volunteer Fire Department and LifeNet, an air medical transport service based out of Methodist Fremont Health.
The agencies used several cars at All Metals, including a pickup truck on its side. Several firefighters and dummies acted as victims as the agencies pulled up to conduct a mock emergency rescue.
“The first scenario was with patients, and then they lined up four other vehicles for us to just go ahead and just practice on,” Curt Friedrich of Fremont Rural said. “Because you can sit there and watch all the videos you want until you actually have those jaws in your hands and feel how they work.”
The rescuers had to stabilize the overturned vehicle and use “jaws,” or hydraulic rescue tools, and Sawzalls, or reciprocating saws, to rescue with victims, with Friedrich likening it to opening up a giant tin can.
“We practice packaging and getting them the info on what they need for a patient,” he said. “We also work on setting up landing zones, what they need out of us.”
Friedrich said Fremont Rural has basic training once a month, with specialized training throughout the month.
“But once a month, we all try to get together and set it up, and this month just happened to be jaws,” he said. “And we’re so grateful to All Metals to just donate the vehicles and just tear them apart, and this is the third time we’ve been out here.”
As some of Fremont Rural’s firefighters are EMTs or first responders, many have to keep up with both medical training and the department’s training, which includes water and grain bin rescues.
“So every one of these events you take on and try to do, then your level of training goes up and up and up,” Friedrich said. “Most of my guys will probably spend I’d say 100 hours a month at the fire station training. I mean, the commitment, it’s phenomenal.”
Friedrich said Fremont Rural often partners with other communities for training, including Arlington and the Fremont Fire Department.
North Bend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Waylon Fischer said although the department doesn’t often train with others, it tries to make the most out of when it does, including Wednesday’s training.
“It’s just using tools that we don’t use every day, just being able to refresh ourselves on how it works and stuff, setting up,” he said. “That’s kind of the biggest thing we take out of it.”
As many people don’t know Fremont Rural exists, Friedrich said the department often acts as FFD’s backup, including the recent apartment fire in downtown Fremont.
“The flood, we pretty much handled everything from Broad Street from Brady’s south,” he said. “We’d get the victims, get the people loaded and bring them up to Brady’s to hand them off to Fremont Fire, who would look them over and then bring them out.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the department also helped out kids in the community who couldn’t have a birthday party.
“Twice a week, it was on Wednesdays and Sundays, we’d go down, get a couple of the fire trucks and do a parade lap in front of their house with the lights and sirens all going for their birthdays,” Friedrich said. “And I’ll bet you we went on 60 of them.”
According to Friedrich, 800,000 of the 1.1 million firefighters in the United States work on a volunteer basis, saving the country an average of $50 billion a year.
While the number of calls have gone up 300% in recent years, Friedrich said the department has lost its volunteer force. The job also requires an understanding spouse, as he said he’s had to leave his family while eating meals or shopping due to a call coming in.
“We work our butts off, and it’s a big commitment,” Friedrich said. “I’ve been doing this for 28 years, but the commitment, the time it takes for all the training and everything, that’s why we do this as often as we can.”
