WATCH NOW; Salvation Army plans virtual kettle, seeks bell ringers

Besides participation by local clubs, Morin said he’d also love to see those involved in government, such as the mayor, and first responders take part. Businesses, Scout troops or high school clubs also are encouraged to participate.

“Anyone who has a passion for their community, if they’d be willing just to give two hours — two-hour shifts — to help ring, that would be super,” he said.

Because of COVID, only two or three people can ring at a location at a time.

Signs at the kettles also will have a feature, called a bump, that donors can hold their phones up to, Morin said. The feature on the sign will take donors to a website through which they can make a donation if they don’t have cash on hand.

For some phones, the donors can take a picture of the QR code, which will take them to the same website.

“Our bell ringers will be trained in how to use this so they can answer questions,” he said.

The Salvation Army is incorporating the technology to help those who want to donate.

“We’re trying to evolve with technology to stay relevant,” Morin said.

The Christmas collection is the Salvation’s Army major fundraiser for the year.