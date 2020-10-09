WATCH NOW; Salvation Army plans virtual kettle, seeks bell ringers

Lt. Rodney Morin has seen the numbers.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak last spring, the Salvation Army in Fremont has served 535 families affected by it. The local faith-based organization has provided the food pantry, rental and utilities assistance and other help.
Clients have included single-parent families and married households, elderly individuals and some veterans.
“The demographic has been across the board,” Morin said. “If you can imagine it, we’ve served it.”
Morin believes the need will increase in the winter as people need assistance to pay to heat their homes.
“With school being out during Christmas and kids staying home, too, I see food being a need,” he said.
The goal for the Christmas fundraising is $32,000 this year.
To help bring in more funding, Morin said the Salvation Army is launching a new Virtual Kettle. While bell ringers still will be sought to help out at different locations in Fremont, the Virtual Kettle is something new.
The Virtual Kettle went live Oct. 1. Donors can make contributions at fremontredkettle.org. Donations are tax deductible.
“It’s a pretty user friendly website,” Morin said. “There’s a place to click and put a donation in and we receive those funds here in Fremont.”
All funds will benefit local residents.
Donors may use other methods for making contributions. They may send a check to the Salvation Army at 707 N. I St., Fremont, NE 68025 or bring it to that location. Donors can write the word “kettles” in the memo line on the check. The agency also is accepting donations of nonperishable food items, too.
Along with the Virtual Kettle, the Salvation Army will have its traditional bell ringing with outdoor kettles.
That effort is set to begin on Nov. 9 at HyVee Food Store and Hobby Lobby in Fremont.
“We eventually will be ringing at Walmart,” Morin said. “We possibly may be at Bakers, Bomgaars and Walgreens as well.”
In light of the pandemic, safety measures will be taken.
“We will be taking the proper CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for our bell ringers,” Morin said. “We will require masks and gloves and certain locations will be wiping down their kettle after each donation.”
Bell ringers are needed. Those wishing to participate may sign up at registertoring.com. Bell ringers also have the option of signing up by calling Morin at the Salvation Army at 402-721-0930, extension 104 or emailing him at rod.morin@usc.salvationarmy.org.
Besides participation by local clubs, Morin said he’d also love to see those involved in government, such as the mayor, and first responders take part. Businesses, Scout troops or high school clubs also are encouraged to participate.
“Anyone who has a passion for their community, if they’d be willing just to give two hours — two-hour shifts — to help ring, that would be super,” he said.
Because of COVID, only two or three people can ring at a location at a time.
Signs at the kettles also will have a feature, called a bump, that donors can hold their phones up to, Morin said. The feature on the sign will take donors to a website through which they can make a donation if they don’t have cash on hand.
For some phones, the donors can take a picture of the QR code, which will take them to the same website.
“Our bell ringers will be trained in how to use this so they can answer questions,” he said.
The Salvation Army is incorporating the technology to help those who want to donate.
“We’re trying to evolve with technology to stay relevant,” Morin said.
The Christmas collection is the Salvation’s Army major fundraiser for the year.
“This is where we get our funds to support our family — that’s the community,” he said. “It’s how we give a hand up.”
He noted the importance of the holiday fundraiser.
“It’s the one fundraiser that everyone seems to be familiar with and it’s during a time of the year in which everyone seems to be in a giving mood,” he said. “During this time, it’s important to give to those who can’t afford it. We want to be vessels for those who are willing to give to help those who are in need.”
