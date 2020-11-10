WATCH NOW: Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign underway

Lts. Rodney and Amber Morin are asking the public to help “Rescue Christmas.”
The Morins, who began serving the Salvation Army in Fremont earlier this year, launched the holiday season on Saturday with the Red Kettle Kickoff fundraiser.
Amid rustlings leaves, masked attendees listened as Rodney Morin talked about how the nonprofit organization has worked to help the community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve already helped over 550 families who’ve been affected in some way by COVID,” he said. “With the resurgence in COVID, we’re expecting it to be even more. It’s important for us to have those funds to be able to provide for them.”
Volunteers are being sought to ring bells at red Salvation Army kettles at HyVee Food Store and Hobby Lobby before Thanksgiving. Bell ringing also will commence at Baker’s, Walmart and other locations afterward. The public is encouraged to drop donations into the buckets at these locations.
Morin said the local Salvation Army’s kettle campaign has a $32,000 goal.
“That is an increase from last year, but we know that God will provide for the people here in Fremont,” Morin said.
Morin said monetary donations this season — just a drop in the bucket — will go further than people might imagine. He said the Bible has stories of God’s provision and pointed to a specific one found in the Old Testament.
In this story involves the prophet Elijah and a widow, who only had a little oil and flour — enough to make a small loaf of bread for her son and herself during a famine.
“Through God’s grace and that woman’s faith, (God) was able to take just that little bit of ingredients left and turn it into enough to where she could not only feed her and her family during the rest of the famine, but also Elijah,” Morin said.
Those coming to the Salvation Army for help have been seeking assistance with rent, utilities and other needs. Morin expressed gratitude for assistance through the Fremont Area United Way.
“We have a wonderful partnership with the United Way,” he said. “We’re thankful to be able to have community partners here in the community that we can work with.”
Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman expressed appreciation for the Salvation Army.
“We are excited to have the Salvation Army as a partner,” Getzschman said.
Getzschman emphasized the impact the Red Kettle Drive and other services the Salvation Army provides has on the community.
“You can’t get your arms around what that does for those in that need,” Getzschman said. “We wish you nothing but success. We know the impact made through this fund drive will carry on for at least the next year for all Fremonters.”
Morin pointed out that this is he and his wife’s first Christmas as Salvation Army officers.
“They sent us out to our first Salvation Army appointment, our first kettle season and it’s during a pandemic,” Morin said, good-naturedly. “They must have real good faith in us. But we know that as long as we have the Lord behind us that anything is possible. We have been bathing this time in prayer. We’re thankful for those who’ve volunteered already and those who will volunteer in the future.”
Morin said area residents can volunteer to ring bells by registering at registertoring.com. They also may call the Salvation Army at 402-721-0930.
“We are taking special precautions this year due to the pandemic,” Morin said.
All ringers must wear masks and gloves. Those gloves could be their own mittens or Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) gloves. Kettles and bells will be wiped down.
Besides accepting donations dropped into the red kettles, the Salvation Army signs have a feature, called a bump, that donors can hold their phones up to, Morin said. The feature on the sign will take donors to a website through which they can make a donation.
With some phones, the donors can take a picture of the QR code, which will take them to the same website.
Donors also can make a contribution at fremontredkettle.org. Donations are tax deductible.
All funds will benefit local residents.
Morin previously also has said donors may send a check to the Salvation Army at 707 N. I St., Fremont, NE 68025 or bring it to that location. Donors can write the word “kettles” in the memo line on the check. The agency is accepting donations of nonperishable food items, too.
Volunteers also are needed for the Toy Shoppe, which helps provide Christmas gifts for children. Those interested in being a volunteer may call the Salvation Army and talk to Lt. Amber Morin.
Advisory board member Steve Navarrette commended the local Salvation Army.
“They tend to know exactly what the needs are and do a great job of serving the needs of the people,” he said.
The Morins are looking ahead to the fundraising effort.
“We’re excited for our very first kettle campaign,” Morin said. “We look forward to how we can help the community through the donations we receive this year.”
