WATCH NOW: Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign underway

In this story involves the prophet Elijah and a widow, who only had a little oil and flour — enough to make a small loaf of bread for her son and herself during a famine.

“Through God’s grace and that woman’s faith, (God) was able to take just that little bit of ingredients left and turn it into enough to where she could not only feed her and her family during the rest of the famine, but also Elijah,” Morin said.

Those coming to the Salvation Army for help have been seeking assistance with rent, utilities and other needs. Morin expressed gratitude for assistance through the Fremont Area United Way.

“We have a wonderful partnership with the United Way,” he said. “We’re thankful to be able to have community partners here in the community that we can work with.”

Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman expressed appreciation for the Salvation Army.

“We are excited to have the Salvation Army as a partner,” Getzschman said.

Getzschman emphasized the impact the Red Kettle Drive and other services the Salvation Army provides has on the community.