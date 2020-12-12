WATCH NOW: Santa visits Shalimar

In a crazy year, even Santa can resort to multitasking.

The red-suited good guy was busy reading a child’s letter under a tall parking lot light while waiting for cars with children to pass by.

Old Saint Nick made a stop at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens on Thursday evening.

There, he and his Shalimar friends greeted carloads of kids and adults, who took part in the Santa Drive-Thru.

Elves and The Grinch handed out bags of goodies, including one with a $50 gift card, to children in the vehicles.

“We wanted to give back to the community,” said Shelly Everitt, senior living counselor. “We’ve typically had a Santa event for the past four years. This year, we weren’t able to invite people into the building.”

So amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Shalimar had to reinvent their event.

The result was an activity during which kids could wave at Santa, who’d wish them a “Merry Christmas” and take their letters. Kids went home with a goodie bag that included a candy cane treat and a craft they could make.

Mild temperatures with no snow or ice provided a climate-friendly atmosphere.