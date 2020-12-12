WATCH NOW: Santa visits Shalimar

In a crazy year, even Santa can resort to multitasking.
The red-suited good guy was busy reading a child’s letter under a tall parking lot light while waiting for cars with children to pass by.
Old Saint Nick made a stop at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens on Thursday evening.
There, he and his Shalimar friends greeted carloads of kids and adults, who took part in the Santa Drive-Thru.
Elves and The Grinch handed out bags of goodies, including one with a $50 gift card, to children in the vehicles.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” said Shelly Everitt, senior living counselor. “We’ve typically had a Santa event for the past four years. This year, we weren’t able to invite people into the building.”
So amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Shalimar had to reinvent their event.
The result was an activity during which kids could wave at Santa, who’d wish them a “Merry Christmas” and take their letters. Kids went home with a goodie bag that included a candy cane treat and a craft they could make.
Mild temperatures with no snow or ice provided a climate-friendly atmosphere.
Everitt estimated at least 20 cars had rolled through as of 5:10 p.m. with the event set to last until 6:30 p.m.
“They were all very excited,” Everitt said of the kids.
Shalimar residents peered out of the windows.
In the past, residents’ families would visit Shalimar for music, cookies and hot chocolate. A professional photographer took free photos of children with Santa.
Activities still are planned for residents this year.
“We’ll have separate, special things for our residents during the week of Christmas,” Everitt said.
Musical entertainment is planned along with ugly and festive sweater contents, arts and crafts, prizes, gifts and flowers.
“We are allowing scheduled visits and have been since before Thanksgiving, so families can come in,” Everitt said. “Any family or friends can schedule a visit.”
Shalimar staffers practice safety protocols including mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing areas.
Some residents go out for the holidays to visit with families. Shalimar has 65 assisted living apartments and 16 in its Memory Support unit.
Decked out in elf attire, Everitt paused for a moment to watch cars, SUVs and pickups roll along with folks stopping briefly to say, “Hi,” to Santa.
Staffers said since Mrs. Claus was busy baking cookies at the North Pole, Cheri Cruthoff donned a costume and filled the role, waving to kids. For more than 16 years, Cruthoff has worked at Shalimar, where she is a life enrichment assistant.
Everitt said staffers have worked as a team for the event with Chuck Davis, maintenance director, and Randy Hansen, van driver, directing traffic.
Riley Faulkner, life enrichment director, joined Everitt in donning elf attire.
Since the Grinch was busy with his dog, Max, getting ready for Christmas in Whoville, Beth Fickenscher pulled on a costume to look like the avocado green guy.
Meanwhile, Santa kept busy reading letters, waving and wishing everyone a good Christmas.
Everitt said one of the best parts was getting to see family and friends and being able to continue a tradition—albeit a little differently.
“It’s still a blessing to have a little bit of normal,” she said.
