WATCH NOW: Scribner has huge Christmas tree on its Main Street

Four men have rebooted the tradition of having a Christmas tree in downtown Scribner.
And it’s a big tree.
Standing an estimated 35 feet tall, the thick evergreen tree stands like a sentry at one end of the town’s main street.
The idea to erect a tree this year came after Joe Wolfgram, owner of Mel’s Bar in Scribner, and three other men talked about it.
Wolfgram knows the town hasn’t had a tree in the last 15 years and suspects it’s been longer than that.
But a farmer was planning to tear out a house and a grove of trees near Scribner and told the men they could help themselves to a tree. The men wanted to get the tree put in place before Scribner’s Chamber of Commerce parade and holiday celebration on Nov. 28.
So Wolfgram and three other business owners: Chris Meyer of Precision Building, Jim Pycha of Sanger Pycha Construction and Roger Benne of Scribner Express, set out on the tree-collecting project that morning.
“It took us about four hours to cut it down and we loaded it on a semi and brought it into town,” Wolfgram said. “The toughest part was cutting it down and shaping it to fit into the base.”
Benne was the chainsaw guy, Wolfgram said. Pycha used a telehandler to put the enormous tree into a stand that he and his workers had welded. The men put colored lights on the tree. Wolfgram estimates they used 15 rolls of lights, each about 30 feet long.
“We’re all friends and we actually had a lot of fun doing it,” Wolfgram said.
They were done by about 1:30 p.m.
The holiday celebration went well.
“It’s a small parade that probably only lasts 20 minutes, but we had a couple hundred people here,” he said.
Due to social distancing, children didn’t sit on Santa’s lap, but the chamber handed out fruit and peanuts in separate bags for the children.
People wore masks and practiced social distancing.
“Most of the businesses here in town do require you to wear masks and everyone respects that, which is a good thing,” Wolfgram said.
It was a good day.
The tree didn’t fare too well the next day, however.
That Sunday, the town was buffeted by 40 mph winds.
“We were planning on putting cement blocks down on it that morning and it blew over before we got there,” Wolfgram said. “We had to get the telehandler back out and lift (the tree) back up.”
The base was re-welded.
“None of the lights broke,” Wolfgram noted.
The men took the situation in stride.
“To us, it was like 2020 to a T — the tree fell down. With everything bad happening, it was kind of fitting we thought,” he said.
Wolfgram believes there’s a benefit to having the tree.
“It’s a good feeling and people enjoy it and it makes us feel good, too, that people really enjoy the tree,” he said. “It brings a smile to people’s faces and we’ve had people from out of town that drive by Scribner and see it and they pull into town.”
The downtown area has other decorations as well.
“We have great Christmas lights on Main Street that the city puts up,” Wolfgram said. “I think we have a unique Main Street and it’s the old-town Christmas feeling like off a Hallmark movie.”
Wolfgram said he and the others hope to continue the tradition of having a big tree on the town’s main street.
“I think we can keep this going for a long time,” he said. “Each year, we want to continue to do more.”
