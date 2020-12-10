WATCH NOW: Scribner has huge Christmas tree on its Main Street

Four men have rebooted the tradition of having a Christmas tree in downtown Scribner.

And it’s a big tree.

Standing an estimated 35 feet tall, the thick evergreen tree stands like a sentry at one end of the town’s main street.

The idea to erect a tree this year came after Joe Wolfgram, owner of Mel’s Bar in Scribner, and three other men talked about it.

Wolfgram knows the town hasn’t had a tree in the last 15 years and suspects it’s been longer than that.

But a farmer was planning to tear out a house and a grove of trees near Scribner and told the men they could help themselves to a tree. The men wanted to get the tree put in place before Scribner’s Chamber of Commerce parade and holiday celebration on Nov. 28.

So Wolfgram and three other business owners: Chris Meyer of Precision Building, Jim Pycha of Sanger Pycha Construction and Roger Benne of Scribner Express, set out on the tree-collecting project that morning.

“It took us about four hours to cut it down and we loaded it on a semi and brought it into town,” Wolfgram said. “The toughest part was cutting it down and shaping it to fit into the base.”