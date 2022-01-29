WATCH NOW: Sen. Fischer, Fremont business owners take part in roundtable discussion

Meeting with Fremont business owners Friday morning, Sen. Deb Fischer commended the group members for their excitement and enthusiasm.

“Whenever I meet with business owners, I really enjoy it because the chamber usually will put together people who are excited to be in the community and they love what they do,” she said. “They are good members of the community and reach out and help, so I thank you for that.”

Fischer and around a dozen business owners had a roundtable discussion at Five-0-Five Brewing Company on their experiences in Fremont and the issues they’ve faced, including training and finding employees.

As well as business owners, Mayor Joey Spellerberg and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Tara Lea attended.

Fischer began the conversation by giving a rundown of her work in the Senate, including confirming President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nomination after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement on Thursday.

“We are looking of course at a lot of international issues that are up, whether it’s with Ukraine, whether it’s with China, North Korea is getting noisy again with some of the things that they’re doing, and Iran is obviously in the background of all of our minds when we look at the international space,” she said.

As a high-seniority member of the Armed Services Committee, Fischer highlighted her work on getting the National Defense Authorization Act passed each year.

“It shows that Republicans and Democrats can come together and work together in the Senate and in the House,” she said. “I think it’s the most important bill that we do because it provides for our military and it provides our military with the resources that they need.”

On the Commerce Committee, Fischer said she’s focused on infrastructure, including with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she said will help Nebraska with areas like roads, bridges, broadband, airport and water.

“I was here right after you were isolated due to the bomb cyclone that moved across the state with the blizzards,” she said. “And hopefully that is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that we’ll see for the state of Nebraska, but we need to be prepared for it in the future.”

Lastly, Fischer said on the Agriculture Committee, the Farm Bill has also implemented measures to expand broadband access.

“If you have connectivity, you can live anywhere and still be able to do a job or be prosperous or start a business,” she said. “And so that’s an important part for rural development as well.”

After ending her update, Fischer started the roundtable discussion with the Fremont community members.

“I’d really like to hear some good things that Fremont offers and why you decided to start a business here, but also to hear how we can help possibly in looking at the future of your businesses and what’s needed, whether it’s housing or job training, whatever that may be,” she said.

Spellerberg said he was impressed and appreciative for what’s been going on in downtown, highlighting Five-0-Five Brewing, Churchills—The Cigar Bar and the 505 Building, which will bring 28 apartments to the area.

“That’s something that used to happen with the second stories, and being able to bring some of that back is going to help us be able to bring the population and the traffic into our downtown, and the restaurants,” he said. “So I’m really excited about our downtown and being here and what you guys are doing.”

With the Fremont chamber, Spellerberg said a big focus is finding a workforce with Fremont’s growing population.

“My concern is I want to make sure that we can attract young professionals in the workforce and to fill all of the jobs so you guys can continue to grow,” he said. “So we’re going to need people.”

Many business owners expressed concern at the high cost of providing training to their employees.

Fischer said she believed the most effective training for an incoming workforce is community college.

“I don’t know what type of relationship you have here with community colleges, but I think that is a good way to be able to provide job training, keeping it local, rather than starting the job training program at the federal level,” she said.

Aaron Paden of Fremont Auto Center agreed with Fischer, and said Metro Community College recently built a state-of-the-art automotive department for its students.

“Then they have a mechanic that’s ready to go after they get done with school,” he said. “Because right now, trying to find another mechanic is about impossible.”

Lea said Fremont Public Schools’ recent $123 million bond issue passed last September will provide a Career and Technical Education Center.

“I think there’ll be a lot of training happening there, too, so that’s exciting,” she said.

Chris Landgrebe of Air Comfort Heating and Cooling said although the company had a great partnership with local community colleges, many people didn’t have the means to pursue an education.

“We just got sick of waiting for the ideal technician to walk in our door, so we just said, ‘All right, we’re going to build them,’” he said.

Through Air Comfort’s new Textbook-to-Trades Program, the company used 4,000 square feet of warehouse space to build a training center in August, which has already seen a graduate.

“That seems to be, at least in our industry, the trend, is a lot of the shops that have the means and the ability and the space to create their own training program, that’s what we’re doing,” Landgrebe said.

When it came to hiring employees, Andrew Foxhoven said most of Promedcare’s hires came from referrals from its current staff.

“We’re blessed with just dynamite staff, but it is a challenge that we had pre-COVID,” he said. “And COVID hasn’t helped it, but it will be a challenge when COVID is over.”

Foxhoven said Promedcare has started providing 401k, insurance for health, vision and dental and paid time off, which he said was “unheard of” in its field.

“If we just have great, quality people out in the field, our life is so much easier, and that’s what we want,” he said.

Additionally, Foxhoven said recent developments like Five-0-Five and Churchills are bringing a “different energy” to downtown Fremont.

“You’re seeing what’s going on, and it’s really exciting,” he said. “I think that’s what’s going to attract people to stay here, rather than exit.”

Siblings Bianca Gengler and Jose Ortiz spoke about their experience operating Hispanic market Epicentro and the newly opened Los Mezcales Mexican Restaurant.

As the businesses are located on the southern part of Main Street, Gengler said they often feel left out of downtown events such as the Christmas Walk or Halloween Hysteria.

“I don’t know if it’s anyone’s fault, but I feel like it’s not as invested past this point right here,” she said. “So I don’t know how we can organize bringing downtown as a whole instead of just a part of the street to be the main area, just incorporating the whole downtown.”

Lea said the restaurant will help to get more traffic in south downtown, which Ortiz agreed with.

“Now we have something here that we can start building on where we can start building up where we can attract people to stay in Fremont and eat here and drink here,” he said.

Christina Meyer of Juice Stop said she’s looking to expand business from Fremont and Columbus, but has been faced with rising costs and wait times.

Whereas a walk-in freezer previously took six weeks to arrive, Meyer said she’s facing a wait of six to nine months for a more expensive product.

“When you buy so much at one time, they would give you little to none on shipping. Not anymore,” she said. “So it’s really a trickle effect on our costs, our costs are really just so astronomical.”

And with finding work from workers such as electricians, costs have tripled.

“We’re small business owners, it’s out of our own pockets,” Meyer said. “We’re going to our banks if we don’t have the money.”

Although Juice Stop didn’t raise its prices throughout the pandemic, Meyer said increases were recently put in place.

“We didn’t want to do that to our customers,” she said. “We held off as long as we could.”

Meyer also said Juice Stop was experiencing what she called a “wage war,” as bigger companies with more competitive wages were drawing her employees away.

In response, Fischer said the Senate was attempting to deal with the supply chain shortage, which she said was due to congestion in ports, trade issues and inflation.

Fischer also said Nebraska’s low employment rate, which could be seen as a positive, was impacting the situation as well.

“I don’t know how our existing businesses are going to be able to continue to expand, and I certainly don’t know how the state of Nebraska is going to be able to attract new businesses to the state when we don’t have employees in the state that are there to even work,” she said.

Finally, Fischer told the business owners that they could seek help through the Small Business Administration and showed appreciation for their work in running companies.

“That’s the dream of so many people,” she said. “And you guys are doing it.”

