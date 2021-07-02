WATCH NOW: Sen. Walz talks education, partisanship at Fremont Kiwanis meeting

As a senator, Walz said it’s important for her to listen to both sides of an issue so she can learn more about the topic.

“One of the things that I love about being in the Legislature is the opportunity I have to represent my constituents and the opportunity I have to learn the issues about the people who live in Nebraska,” she said. “One of my favorite things to do is to be able to actually make a difference in somebody’s life.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Walz said the Legislature was negatively impacted, as visitors like lobbyists and fourth-graders weren’t allowed to enter the building.

“One of my favorite things about being in the Legislature is being on a committee and listening to the public come in and talk about the issues that are important to them regarding a bill,” she said. “And so COVID made that really difficult.”

Although she served on the Natural Resources Committee for two years and has been on the Health and Human Services Committee for three, Walz’s presentation focused on her work on the Education Committee.

Having been on the Education Committee for the four years she’s been in the Legislature, Walz was elected as its chair last year, which she called a “really big honor.”