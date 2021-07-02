WATCH NOW: Sen. Walz talks education, partisanship at Fremont Kiwanis meeting

In talking about her history with the Nebraska Legislature at a Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, Sen. Lynne Walz said she initially never saw herself involved in politics.
But after a call from Sen. Steve Lathrop prior to her 2016 campaign, Walz said she began to think about her background as a farmer’s daughter and as a teacher.
“I finally decided, ‘You know, even though I don’t have the political background, I really had a lot of experience with people, and I have a chance to listen to so many stories from families and factory workers and kids,’” she said. “So that’s why I decided to run.”
At the Fremont Kiwanis meeting on Thursday, Walz made an appearance to talk about her work on the Education Committee, partisanship and other topics before answering questions from members.
“I think it was a great opportunity for people in our community to just hear directly from her,” Kiwanis member Marcia Fouraker told the Fremont Tribune.
In talking about her background, Walz said she never forgot a debate during her first session after her election.
“I was looking around the room and there were quite a few people not at their seats, and I thought, ‘How are they going to learn about both sides of the issue if they’re not sitting and listening?’” she said. “So that was one of the things that was most frustrating for me.”
As a senator, Walz said it’s important for her to listen to both sides of an issue so she can learn more about the topic.
“One of the things that I love about being in the Legislature is the opportunity I have to represent my constituents and the opportunity I have to learn the issues about the people who live in Nebraska,” she said. “One of my favorite things to do is to be able to actually make a difference in somebody’s life.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Walz said the Legislature was negatively impacted, as visitors like lobbyists and fourth-graders weren’t allowed to enter the building.
“One of my favorite things about being in the Legislature is being on a committee and listening to the public come in and talk about the issues that are important to them regarding a bill,” she said. “And so COVID made that really difficult.”
Although she served on the Natural Resources Committee for two years and has been on the Health and Human Services Committee for three, Walz’s presentation focused on her work on the Education Committee.
Having been on the Education Committee for the four years she’s been in the Legislature, Walz was elected as its chair last year, which she called a “really big honor.”
“I love education, I was a past teacher, I was a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher,” she said. “So it is a passion of mine, and I’m so glad that I am able to sit on that committee.”
After being elected as the committee’s chair, Walz said her first goal was to bring educators, school board members, superintendents and other school representatives together for a unity meeting.
“Some of the things that we talked about, we wanted to come up with a strategic vision, and we came up with five main goals,” she said.
Walz said the first goal was to make sure that Nebraskan students are strong and healthy.
“That means that our kids are not only healthy and strong physically, but also mentally and emotionally,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that there are resources in place to best serve kids and have them the most ready to receive education as possible.”
Part of this goal, Walz said, also included continuity of learning, including adaptations made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring special education resources are available.
The meeting’s second goal is making sure students have a nurturing environment, which includes hiring, recruiting, retaining and evaluating teachers.
“The other thing that we’ve talked a lot about this year is a more diversified workforce, more diversity in the people that we’re hiring to be teachers,” Walz said. “We were also talking about making sure our learning environments are safe and that we have great early childhood education opportunities.”
The second goal of the group is to create strong and responsible communities through local decision-making.
“I think that every community has a story, every school has a story, and everybody should be able to tell their story and how it affects the relationship with the school or the community, making sure that we’re protecting school authority on spending and stabilizing funding with flexibility,” Walz said.
With the fourth goal, Walz said it involves collaborating with others to foster efficiency with resources.
“That has to deal with the reduction of unfunded mandates, leveraging our resources and our economy of scale,” she said. “And that really comes down to making sure that we’re collaborating and communicating with other nonprofits in our community.”
Finally, the fifth goal of the unity meeting is to make sure the state has a strong enough economy by having the school meet the needs of the state when it comes to the workforce.
“So as a community of educators, it all came down to all of the goals laid in this: How does the policy decision we’re making today affect our ability to provide a quality education to our kids in the classroom?” she said. “Whenever we make decisions, we really focus on the kids in the classroom and make sure that what we’re doing is intentional and focused.”
Walz also spoke about important legislation going through the Education Committee, including Legislative Bill 528, which extends an estimated $20 million in education allocations of lottery dollars to 2024.
“So it’s lottery funds, and a percentage of those lottery funds in Nebraska go toward educating our kids,” she said. “It also allows solar and wind revenues on school lands to be distributed with state apportionment.”
Other bills impacted teacher reciprocity, including LB 389, which would give military spouses transplanted to Nebraska the ability to begin teaching on a temporary two-year permit.
“That’s really important to make sure that they’re able to go into the workforce right away and not have a delay just because they moved with their spouse that’s in the military,” said Nichole Barrett, Walz’s legal counsel. “And we certainly need those teachers, so it’s a win for the state as well.”
Additionally LB 558 would grant reciprocity for other teachers coming to the state in the form of a temporary provisional permit to combat the teacher shortage.
Looking to the future, Walz said the committee is in the process of conducting studies to address important issues, as well as continuing a learning series for its members.
“Our Education Committee will be visiting schools in Omaha, Lexington, wherever we want to go,” she said. “But we’ll be doing a lot of learning about other schools in Nebraska.”
Walz told the Tribune she was happy to speak in Fremont and was thankful for the opportunity.
“I just love being at the Kiwanis meetings,” she said. “They’re awesome people, they do awesome work.”