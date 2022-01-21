WATCH NOW: Sewers enjoy friendship, camaraderie at Nebraska Quilt Company retreat

Whether it was to meet new friends, find new ideas or just to get out of the house for a few days, Nebraska Quilt Company is giving sewers a chance to create alongside others.

From Thursday to Saturday this week, the downtown business is hosting a retreat for almost 30 sewers in the second floor of its building.

“It’s always good to get away from your home and be with good friends and get to meet new friends,” Nebraska Quilt Company owner Karen Paquette said. “A lot of the ladies don’t know each other, but they’re getting up to talk to each other and building friendships.”

Nebraska Quilt Company, previously Country Traditions, was purchased by Paquette and her husband, Loren, last year. Even before the name change, the business hosted retreats in its upstairs space.

Even outside of a business or organization, Paquette said she’s taken part in retreats herself.

“I personally have a group of friends that we’ve gone and rented a Vrbo,” she said. “We take all of our stuff and we’re just in a house all weekend, and then we bring our own food and prep and everything.”

For Nebraska Quilt Company’s retreat, sewers get to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with each one receiving a personalized gift.

“We’re having catered meals for the days, and of course they had to pay a fee to come, but then if they need something specific for a project, they can come downstairs and shop and we can help them with that,” Paquette said.

During the weekend, Paquette said new iron tables were built in preparation for the retreat. Eventually, she even hopes to have space available in the future for attendees to spend the night.

“We’ve got a lot more quilts and colors on the wall and got some new cutting mats, and so we’re really excited,” Paquette said. “The ladies are really happy.”

Paquette said the business has planned three more retreats this year in April, July and October that will be held in a similar structure over the course of three days.

Special retreats are also planned for February and March, including having long-arm educators come in to teach attendees.

“We have another retreat planned for the end of March with a national boutique fabric designer coming in,” Paquette said. “We have an awesome place, we’re blessed with an awesome space, so we would love to fill it with people.”

The story of Mary Mayfield’s work at the retreat began during a tour to Tanzania in 2004 along with 16 other members of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Omaha.

During the course of 10 days, the women visited hospitals, schools, rehabilitation centers and churches in the area, including Tella Lutheran Congregation on Mount Kilimanjaro.

Upon returning, Mayfield said the congregation was in favor of becoming a partner parish with the church, which was finalized the next year. The two churches have kept in contact through letters and visits since then.

“Since then, we tried to figure out what we could do where we could assist this congregation and yet not be pushy,” she said. “And so we were told to wait two years before we gave them any money.”

Soon after, Mayfield was giving a presentation to the Omaha Quilters’ Guild showcasing the types of fabric from Tanzania, which she had been using to sew.

“Tanzania fabrics are smashing,” she said. “I mean, they’re bright and bold and beautiful.”

Mayfield made a proposition to the guild’s members, which included making each one a quilt if they bought several yards of fabric for the creation.

“I made up packages of 6-inch squares of 36 different fabrics, and they sold like hot cakes,” she said. “And by the end of the year, I had sold about $2,000 worth of fabric.”

With her new income, Mayfield sent the money to the Angaza Women’s Training Center, a location she had visited that gave young girls the opportunity to learn new trades.

Mayfield said many Tanzanian women who are not married or have a family member involved in business go into prostitution.

“I didn’t want to see that happen to the young women that I had met at our church, so as a result, we started a program at our church,” she said.

From there, “Tanzania Treasures: Fabric and More” was formed at Mayfield’s church, which sells Tanzanian fabric, jewelry, photos, baskets and dresses.

With the program’s sales, 50% of each purchase goes to the Tanzanian Scholarship Fund, which has provided scholarships for students to attend the Machame Hospital Nursing School.

Additionally, the sales provide scholarships for women to attend yearlong programs at the training center, some of which work in co-ops creating jewelry and fabric sold by the program.

“What is happening is we buy from the co-op who is dyeing the fabric or making boutiques, so we’re getting money, and we’re selling and sending back money for scholarships, and it’s just growing,” Mayfield said.

The program also purchases items from a co-op run by the wife of the Tella Lutheran Congregation’s bishop, who has around 13 people creating fabric or sewing dresses and shirts in her backyard.

Each year, a retreat at Carol Joy Holling Camp is held titled “Tanzania Fabric, Fun and Facts,” with a pattern selected for each of the members to create.

With this year focusing on African angels, Mayfield said she’s working on a few sample pieces for the retreat, held at the end of February.

“Today, I’m doing just a plain, white background, and then I’m going to be doing one with just a plain, black background,” she said. “But most of them have a myriad of different colors.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayfield said she’s had to purchase fabric from other countries, including the Congo, Mali, Ethiopia and Ghana.

Having been at a retreat in Texas and preparing to go to North Carolina, Mayfield said she heard about the Fremont event as a member of the Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild, which had a retreat a couple of weeks ago at Nebraska Quilt Company.

A self-proclaimed “city girl” who had relatives living in the country, Mayfield said she enjoys coming to Fremont and meeting with its people.

“I enjoy that and I miss it so much since my grandparents and aunts and uncles aren’t with us anymore,” she said. “And so that’s part of the reason why I come to Fremont.”

Another sewer, Eilene Hengen, is also a member of the Omaha Quilters’ Guild, which provides to Quilts for Veterans and Helping Hands.

“We also provide for different organizations that are raffling quilts as a fundraiser,” she said. “We do a lot of that, so I do a lot of sewing.”

With different organizations to provide quilts for, Hengen said she’s spending the retreat to work on projects for them.

“These basically will end up as charity quilts,” she said. “And I cut everything before I left home, so hopefully I’ll have two tops done by the time I get done here.”

Fremont’s retreat was the second for Hengen and her first in the community.

“I do a lot of my sewing just at home, but the guild has different sew-ins,” she said. “Once a month, we get together and do the quilts for the veterans, and then every week on Tuesday, we get together to support the Helping Hands.”

Hengen said she’s enjoyed the retreats giving her dedicated time for sewing.

“You don’t have to stop and cook a meal, you don’t have to stop and do a load of laundry, whatever,” she said. “So that’s the part’s the best. And you get to do it with friends.”

Mayfield called Nebraska Quilt Company a “wonderful” place to have retreats, with room to spread out and equipment readily available.

“You always have the interaction with other people, and they exchange ideas, and creative juices flow when you come,” she said. “And meeting new people is always a plus.”

Paquette said the retreats are a great place for camaraderie, with many attendees signing up with their friends for the three-day retreat.

“Some people just want to meet new friends, some people just want to be really productive because they get away from their home and their interruptions and their husbands,” she said. “It’s just a good weekend, a good way to get some stuff accomplished.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0