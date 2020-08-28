WATCH NOW: Shalimar Gardens offering in-person visitation, still using 'pod' visits

Shalimar is taking its phases as new recommendations come in from different governing bodies in Nebraska and the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

“We’re always looking at different avenues and different ways in order to best serve our residents and give them those essential needs, their loved ones, being able to visit them, whatever means possible,” she said. “So we’re definitely open to ideas, but right now, I don’t have any specific guidance of any kind to move forward.”

Although the center has moved on to phase three, Fickenscher said its previous means of communication are still available for residents. She said Shalimar had always offered video calling as an option with families who are out of town.

“We have not been using the pod as much only because if they can come into the apartment, most folks prefer to do that, but for whatever reason, we’ve had a couple folks request that,” Fickenscher said. “We can always facilitate it if they have that want, and then we’ve had some folks that have been coming from out of state or whatever the case may be who aren’t necessarily comfortable coming into the building who have utilized the window visits.”

Fickenscher said with the new changes, she can see an increase in the demeanor of not only the residents, but the Shalimar staff as well.

“That’s what we all want right now, a little bit of normal and the capability to get back to a normal life,” she said. “So we’re trying to do that in the safest way possible for our residents.”