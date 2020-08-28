WATCH NOW: Shalimar Gardens offering in-person visitation, still using 'pod' visits

As of the beginning of August, the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens has been allowing for limited visitation for its elderly residents.
The assisted living facility is also still offering its prior means of communications, including video calls and “the pod,” a visitation area with Plexiglas separating the visitors and residents.
Shalimar Executive Director Beth Fickenscher said the visitation process was much more relaxed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With our residents being a vulnerable population, we wanted to maintain their safety, so we continued to be shut down for visitors,” she said. “We were still allowing essential healthcare personnel obviously to come in and care for our residents and do what we needed to do there, but for just general visitors, we weren’t allowing that at that time.”
The center began working from different phases, with phase two introducing new methods to allow its residents to meet with loved ones. Part of this included conducting window visits, with an area set outside of residents’ rooms for visitors to sit.
“Some of them used their cellphones, and we have walkie-talkies available,” Fickenscher said. “Some folks were utilizing Zoom or FaceTime calls as well, so they were using different forms of technology there.”
Toward the end of phase two, the center implemented use of the pod outside the front entrance of the building.
“So the residents would sit on one side of the Plexiglas booth, and the family would sit on the other side and they could visit through that or have their visit however long they would want as far as that goes,” Fickenscher said. “We did have sign-ups for that so we could try to accommodate everybody, because there were definitely a lot of folks who wanted to see their loved ones.”
As of Aug. 5, Shalimar has moved to phase three, which involves allowing visitors into the residents’ apartments to visit in-person. Fickenscher said the process is held by appointment, in which visitors can sign up online, come during a certain time frame and get screened and their temperature taken by staff.
“We definitely encourage mask-wearing and social distancing, and they can sit and have a visit with their loved one, and then when they’re ready to go, we go ahead and escort them out,” she said. “It just gives us more control over the situation so we can appropriately disinfect and clean behind them.”
Fickenscher said the new phase has been going well for the residents and visitors coming to the building.
“The residents, you can definitely tell, are appreciating it and enjoying it, and the families, I’ve heard a lot of positive comments about how they just are so happy to be back in the building and be able to come visit their loved ones,” she said.
Shalimar is taking its phases as new recommendations come in from different governing bodies in Nebraska and the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“We’re always looking at different avenues and different ways in order to best serve our residents and give them those essential needs, their loved ones, being able to visit them, whatever means possible,” she said. “So we’re definitely open to ideas, but right now, I don’t have any specific guidance of any kind to move forward.”
Although the center has moved on to phase three, Fickenscher said its previous means of communication are still available for residents. She said Shalimar had always offered video calling as an option with families who are out of town.
“We have not been using the pod as much only because if they can come into the apartment, most folks prefer to do that, but for whatever reason, we’ve had a couple folks request that,” Fickenscher said. “We can always facilitate it if they have that want, and then we’ve had some folks that have been coming from out of state or whatever the case may be who aren’t necessarily comfortable coming into the building who have utilized the window visits.”
Fickenscher said with the new changes, she can see an increase in the demeanor of not only the residents, but the Shalimar staff as well.
“That’s what we all want right now, a little bit of normal and the capability to get back to a normal life,” she said. “So we’re trying to do that in the safest way possible for our residents.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.