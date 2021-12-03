WATCH NOW: Shop with a Cop program returns with Fremont students at Walmart

“It’s exciting for them,” he said. “Some of these kids wouldn’t get Christmas probably without it, so it’s pretty exciting for us and for them.”

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, members of the Fremont Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 37 took kids and families shopping at Walmart Supercenter.

This year, more than 12 families with 40 to 45 kids took part in the annual event. Other communities such as Omaha, Beatrice Lincoln also take part in the event at stores like Walmart and Target.

“We work with the Fremont Public Schools to find families that are in need around Christmastime,” Pafford said. “They nominate some families, and we the members of FOP Lodge 37 take them shopping.”

Fremont’s Shop with a Cop program was a return to form this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic had the FOP providing gift cards to families to shop for items on their own.

After the families arrive at Walmart, local law enforcement members from departments like FPD or the Nebraska State Patrol are paired with them to purchase winter items.

“That could be winter clothing, socks, shoes, snow boots, hats, gloves,” he said. “And then we always leave some money at the end for a toy or a craft or something that they’re looking for.”

Each child is given $100 to spend on the items, with between 10 to 15 law enforcement members helping them push the cart and choose items. Walmart and First State Bank and Trust also donate funds toward the program.

Additionally, the program accepts donations throughout the year. Donors can visit FSB or the FPD station at 725 N. Park Ave. or mail checks made out to “Shop with a Cop” to: Fraternal Order of Police #37, P.O. Box 2137, Fremont, NE 68026.

Pafford said the Shop with a Cop program provides a good avenue of interaction between the members and the kids and families.

“Normally, we probably don’t always see them in the best of conditions or we’re there for other reasons,” he said. “And so this is just a way to let them know we’re human and we’re here to help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0