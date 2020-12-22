WATCH NOW: Sidewalk Santa shares joy, gives toys

It was chilly outside, but little Evelyn Wimer didn’t notice.
She was getting a hug from Santa and that was all that mattered.
Parents with children of different ages came to the parking lot at Baby Huey’s late Saturday afternoon to meet the red-suited, do-good guy, who’d hear their Christmas wishes and give them a toy.
For the last few weeks, Michael Hayden has donned Santa attire and given away lots of toys. He’s mostly been at Sawyer’s Car Wash on Bell Street, but he’s also visited several homes and Cubby’s at Bennington.
Gifts have included numerous Night Light teddy bears. He’s passed out dolls, Buzz Lightyears, Mr. Potato Heads, Play-Doh sets and little cars.
To date, the Fremont man said he’s given away more than 500 toys with an estimated value of about $3,000. What began as a goodwill effort with money he earned from a side job has blossomed with the help of other tender-hearted donors.
Serving as Santa is nothing new for Hayden, who previously donated his time at the former USA Steak Buffet. Funds raised benefited Shop with A Cop.
Hayden can see where he fits the role.
“I’m a big guy. I’ve got a white beard and I look like Santa Claus,” he said.
Hayden’s wife, Alice, was a fan of her spouse’s holiday endeavors.
“She absolutely loved Christmas and she enjoyed me dressing up as Santa and we would give out gifts to kids,” he said.
Alice lost a battle with cancer in 2017.
About seven months ago, Hayden’s mom, Dorothy Mittlieder of Irvington, was fighting cancer as well.
“When she was in the hospital, I knew it would be the last time I’d wear the suit for my mom,” he said. “She was absolutely excited that I wore it and she made me promise that I wouldn’t quit doing that for other people.”
Dorothy lost her battle, too, and Hayden would lose other family members to various health-related issues this year — including an aunt who was like a mom, a first-cousin and a stepson.
“It’s been a hard year for everybody,” Hayden said.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crises, people across the nation have faced hardship and heartache.
But Hayden was about to make life just a little better for others.
After his daughter, Alexiss Zammetti, lost her job, Hayden had her come to work for him. The drywaller and his daughter, also from Fremont, earned about $240 from a side job.
They used the money to buy toys.
“In the beginning, I had no idea what I was starting,” he said.
He knew Skip Sawyer, owner of Sawyer Car Wash, had put a black sleigh in front of his business at Christmas for years.
Hayden asked if Sawyer would put the sleigh out again. Sawyer had sold the sleigh, but decorated a tree at the corner of 19th and Bell streets.
Santa had a place to hang out and Sawyer even donated to the gift-giving initiative.
With a pickup full of toys, Hayden set to work during the first weekend in December. No one knew he was handing out gifts — at first — but when parents stopped by, their child got a toy.
In about 1 ½ hours, the sidewalk Santa gave away some $400 worth of toys. Before long, he was getting “likes” and “shares” on Facebook.
“It just snowballed,” Hayden said.
People began calling, asking how they could help and wondering when he’d be hitting the pavement next.
“Everybody wanted to be get involved and it was heartfelt,” he said.
He began getting more donations.
“I’m not rich by any means and I couldn’t have kept doing this without the help of other people,” he said.
Hayden’s maintained a busy itinerary.
By Monday, he’d already been out more than seven times. He planned to hit the streets at about 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at Sawyer’s and at that same time on Tuesday at 24 Livefit on Bell Street.
The ages of children who’ve stopped to see St. Nick have varied.
One couple brought a 6-week-old baby girl for a quick picture with Santa. A woman came with five little girls, three of whom were children in foster care.
“They were all dressed immaculately and they looked beautiful,” he said. “They were so excited that they were going to see Santa.”
Santa went to the home of a woman with an older daughter, who has special needs. The daughter was excited.
“She was so happy to see me,” Hayden said. “It was magic. I took her a couple of little gifts and she gave Santa a box of chocolates.”
Many people expressed gratitude on Saturday.
Like other local parents, Elizabeth Lango shared her appreciation and mentioned that 2020 has been a rough year.
Lango had COVID and her children, Nyeli, Elani and DeLuca Potter, missed a month of school while they were all in quarantine.
“They didn’t get to celebrate at school,” Lango said of the children, ages 8, 6 and 4.
Lango appreciates Santa and the gifts.
“It gives hope to people,” Lango said. “There are good people out there.”
Melissa Johnson smiled and snapped photos with her phone while her sons, Tyeson, 9, and Logan, 8, stood near Santa.
“It is truly awesome,” Johnson said. “With everything being a little bit different with COVID this year, any sense of normalcy lifts their spirits tremendously.”
Scott Wimer responded with warmth and enthusiasm.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said the Cedar Bluffs man, who brought his 6-year-old daughter, Evelyn. “We were just driving past and she saw Santa and said she wanted to come by. We haven’t been able to see Santa, because of the virus—so this is perfect.”
Wimer said Evelyn got a Night Light teddy bear.
“She’s always wanted one,” Wimer said, smiling. “She wants a live unicorn, too. That might be hard.”
As Christmas songs like, “Sleigh Ride,” floated across the scene, Gabyrel Baker, manager of Baby Huey’s, handed out free hot chocolate to parents and kids.
“What I think he’s doing is absolutely amazing,” Baker said of Hayden. “Some families can’t afford that much for Christmas, especially with COVID. I’m just glad that he is so kind-hearted to do this for people and I’m glad that we got to help him pass his joy around.”
Hayden has a heartfelt thanks for all the donors.
He doesn’t plan to don a suit and take on the role of Easter bunny next spring.
“The jolly fat man doesn’t like ears,” he said, laughing.
But he does want to be Santa again next year.
And for kids like Evelyn that can a wonderful thing.