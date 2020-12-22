WATCH NOW: Sidewalk Santa shares joy, gives toys

They used the money to buy toys.

“In the beginning, I had no idea what I was starting,” he said.

He knew Skip Sawyer, owner of Sawyer Car Wash, had put a black sleigh in front of his business at Christmas for years.

Hayden asked if Sawyer would put the sleigh out again. Sawyer had sold the sleigh, but decorated a tree at the corner of 19th and Bell streets.

Santa had a place to hang out and Sawyer even donated to the gift-giving initiative.

With a pickup full of toys, Hayden set to work during the first weekend in December. No one knew he was handing out gifts — at first — but when parents stopped by, their child got a toy.

In about 1 ½ hours, the sidewalk Santa gave away some $400 worth of toys. Before long, he was getting “likes” and “shares” on Facebook.

“It just snowballed,” Hayden said.

People began calling, asking how they could help and wondering when he’d be hitting the pavement next.

“Everybody wanted to be get involved and it was heartfelt,” he said.

He began getting more donations.