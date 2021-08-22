 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Festival of Joy
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Festival of Joy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There was music, merriment and games at the St. Patrick’s Festival of Joy on Sunday.

Children played games like plinko, letting colored pucks slip down through a specially crafted board or tossed dimes into small glasses, hoping to win prizes. Some older kids tried their hand at miniature golf.

The smell of hamburgers and other food wafted through the air as guests made their way across the large parking lot of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.

Bonnie Nebuda, director of parish and school advancement, said Sunday’s event was steadily busy from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This marked the 50th year for the raffle for the car donated by Charlie and Mary Lou Diers of Diers Ford. Charlie Diers read off the name of Jerry Rosenthal as the winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

Traditionally, the parish festival has taken place in June. In 2020, the dates of the event had to be moved to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers liked having it in August and stayed with this time of the year for the 2021 event.

The festival is an annual fundraiser for the church.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

1:03
For Fremont Tribune_0.mp4

For Fremont Tribune_0.mp4

  • Updated

Fremonter Charlie Diers announces the winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport on Sunday during the St. Patrick's Festival of Joy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News