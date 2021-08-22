WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Festival of Joy

There was music, merriment and games at the St. Patrick’s Festival of Joy on Sunday.

Children played games like plinko, letting colored pucks slip down through a specially crafted board or tossed dimes into small glasses, hoping to win prizes. Some older kids tried their hand at miniature golf.

The smell of hamburgers and other food wafted through the air as guests made their way across the large parking lot of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.

Bonnie Nebuda, director of parish and school advancement, said Sunday’s event was steadily busy from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This marked the 50th year for the raffle for the car donated by Charlie and Mary Lou Diers of Diers Ford. Charlie Diers read off the name of Jerry Rosenthal as the winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

Traditionally, the parish festival has taken place in June. In 2020, the dates of the event had to be moved to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers liked having it in August and stayed with this time of the year for the 2021 event.

The festival is an annual fundraiser for the church.

