WATCH NOW: StoneBridge pantry for those who need a little extra help

The items went into the outdoor pantry, which looks like a little brown house with a white roof.

Karges said volunteers restock the pantry throughout the week.

“As it empties, we have people who refill it,” he said.

Volunteers are trained to check for expiration dates and mark through barcodes to help prevent items from being resold.

People can park in the church parking lot and get needed items from the pantry.

“They just come and take whatever they need, whenever they need it and we’ll just keep replenishing it,” he said.

Karges believes the pantry works well for people who may not need food stamps or government assistance, but they’re just a little short on funds at the end of a week and need some pasta and sauce for an evening meal or bread and peanut butter for sandwiches.

Recipients can take what they need.