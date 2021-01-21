WATCH NOW: Three Rivers discusses next phase of COVID-19 vaccine at meeting

Starting with people ages 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions, the Three Rivers Public Health Department is preparing to enter into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
“We’ve got a really good plan in place to start being able to start our phase 1B, and I’m really happy to report that we will be in 1B as of next week,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said during a meeting Wednesday.
The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce hosted “The Best Shot at Prevention,” an online education session with updates from Uhing and Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond.
“It’s a little bit slow coming, but we wanted to update everybody kind of on the status of the vaccine and give you a better idea of when you will be able or when you are in line to receive that,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said.
Uhing said Three Rivers is finishing phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers in its jurisdiction of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. Two community clinics in Fremont and Blair took place Wednesday, and one more is planned in Wahoo on Saturday.
As of Wednesday, Three Rivers has immunized more than 1,000 people with the Moderna vaccine, which requires a follow-up dose after 28 days. Currently, the department is not offering vaccines to those who have had COVID-19 in the last few days, Uhing said.
“If you have had obviously any monoclonal antibody treatment or convalescent plasma, you also have to wait the 90 days,” she said. “And then last but not least, if you’ve had any kind of immunization in the last two weeks, we also cannot give you this immunization; we would have to wait until after that.”
But Uhing said Three Rivers would soon be starting phase 1B, which consists of tiers recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are then approved by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for allocation.
“There have been many, many changes to this document, and I also want to give the caveat that what I say today could likely be different 15 minutes from now or even tomorrow,” Uhing said.
The phase starts off with people who are ages 65 and older, as well as people 18 years and older who have chronic health issues. Uhing said Three Rivers is receiving 900 doses a week for the process.
Those who are ages 65 and older can register for the wait list by visiting https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cIMxIHw90x0M4xo. Sign-up is not available for those with chronic health issues.
The first tier of phase 1B includes first responders, utilities workers, homeless shelter staff, correction staff and educators.
The second tier includes workers at funeral homes, grocery stores and food processing plants, while the third and final tier includes workers with transportation, the U.S. Postal Service and public transit.
“So try to be as patient with us as you possibly can because we’re not driving what changes when it does on here, but we are able to give feedback,” Uhing said.
As 65% of the phase 1B population is 65 years of age and older, Uhing said Three Rivers will allocate around 61% of its vaccines to its partners to assist with the process, including Methodist Fremont Health.
“It’s kind of hard to plan out,” Richmond said. “But now that we know just within the last few days that we’re going to get a minimum number of doses here starting hopefully sometime next week, we’re prepared to kind of start vaccinating that population.”
Although the positive cases increased steadily throughout the summer, peaking in November, Richmond said both the inpatient and emergency department numbers at Methodist Fremont Health have gone down gradually during the last couple of months.
“We’ve been careful about not giving out specific numbers, but I’ll tell you we’ve continued to have eight to 10 COVID-19-positive patients in our hospital each and every day, several of whom are very, very sick,” he said. “So we’re certainly not through the pandemic by any stretch of the imagination.”
Methodist Fremont Health first started vaccinating its healthcare workers in mid-December. With about 1,000 employees, Richmond said around 70% have received a dose and the hope is to get all of the first doses done by next week and second doses in February.
With people ages 65 and older, Richmond said the population in Dodge County alone is around 7,000 people. At first, the hospital will receive about 300 doses a week to start the vaccination process.
“So obviously, we’re hoping that that allocation will increase significantly over the coming weeks and months, otherwise, we’ll kind of be doing this forever,” he said. “So we’re excited about that.”
Richmond said he’s hoping the process will start in early February, if not next week.
“We’re committed, the hospital and the health department, to any doses that we get that we would administer those, I’ll say within seven days of receiving those,” he said. “So we’ll start doing that the next week or 10 days.”
Uhing said people only need to sign up once and should refrain from calling Three Rivers to ask about the process, as they will be notified when their opportunity comes.
“Yesterday alone, I think I have 85 messages to call back,” she said. “So if you guys could just give us a little bit of grace there and just be patient with us, that would help tremendously.”
Uhing also encouraged people to get tested if symptomatic and to continue to quarantine, wear masks and socially distance even after receiving the vaccine, as it is unknown if transmission is still possible.
“They’re trying to figure that out and really understand the science,” she said. “That’s why we’ve got to continue to take these precautions that we’ve been taking, as well as get the vaccine if you’re able to really help us get to herd immunity quicker.”
Richmond said Methodist Fremont Health would release information in the next week concerning how it will administer its first round of doses.
“Community members, please stay patient. Obviously, the hospital and health department are working as fast as they can, and they only have so much supplies,” Lea said. “So you will be informed, keep watching their social media pages and press releases to get more information.”
Uhing said she was thankful for Methodist Fremont Health’s support, as it runs the TestNebraska site three days a week.
“When they got the opportunity to do that, they jumped at it,” she said. “They’ve really helped serve the community, so we could not be in a better community and have more support from our local healthcare system than we do.”
Richmond said is glad to work with Three Rivers as they move forward in the pandemic.