WATCH NOW: Valley Lakes Assisted Living sees new lobby, renovations with remodel

In August 2019, the facility was bought by Dial Senior Living and renamed. Immediately after the purchase, Pryor said Dial began work on updating the building, which she said was structured more like an apartment building.

“The architects came in right away, decisions were being made, permits were starting to be given and then COVID hit,” she said. “And then for the safety of our residents, we didn’t do anything until the state approved us to build a wall between the residents’ apartments and this part of the building.”

After building the wall, Pryor said the construction workers and residents were able to stay separated once construction began in July 2020.

“The amount of education, training and support that we’ve received from Dial Senior Living has been paramount to our success in keeping all of our residents healthy throughout COVID,” she said. “We had no active cases in the building, and that speaks a lot to what they did to make sure we had everything we needed to succeed during that very difficult time.”

Through the upgrade, Dial added an upgraded, spacious lobby, as well as restaurant-style eating options for the cafeteria.