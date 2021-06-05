WATCH NOW: Valley Lakes Assisted Living sees new lobby, renovations with remodel

At Valley Lakes Assisted Living, Executive Director Kris Pryor said she knows the importance of independence.
“We give back that dignity to them to really embrace their life,” she said. “They’ve worked hard, they’ve raised their kids, they’ve worked their jobs, and it’s time for them to kind of enjoy life.”
On May 26, the Valley assisted living facility at 1006 S. Mayne St. hosted a ribbon-cutting for its new remodel, adding restaurant-style dining, an outdoor fountain, lobby and renovations across the building for its more than 50 residents.
The facility originally opened in 2004 as Orchard Gardens Assisted Living and was owned and operated by the Douglas County Housing Authority.
“We were established and purchased to be that environment for the people that possibly don’t have the funds that other people have,” Pryor said. “So we are here to give you all the amenities but at a more economical price, and so it’s been very beneficial for us to do that.”
Pryor said the facility offers activities, outings and educational and exercise classes for its residents, as well as trips to doctor’s appointments.
“I look at it kind of like the best hotel you could be in because you have room service if you need it for a meal, somebody’s cleaning your room, someone’s doing your laundry. It’s awesome,” she said. “It’s like being on vacation 365 days a year, and it’s great.”
In August 2019, the facility was bought by Dial Senior Living and renamed. Immediately after the purchase, Pryor said Dial began work on updating the building, which she said was structured more like an apartment building.
“The architects came in right away, decisions were being made, permits were starting to be given and then COVID hit,” she said. “And then for the safety of our residents, we didn’t do anything until the state approved us to build a wall between the residents’ apartments and this part of the building.”
After building the wall, Pryor said the construction workers and residents were able to stay separated once construction began in July 2020.
“The amount of education, training and support that we’ve received from Dial Senior Living has been paramount to our success in keeping all of our residents healthy throughout COVID,” she said. “We had no active cases in the building, and that speaks a lot to what they did to make sure we had everything we needed to succeed during that very difficult time.”
Through the upgrade, Dial added an upgraded, spacious lobby, as well as restaurant-style eating options for the cafeteria.
“We’re all from the Midwest, we all grew up with the big family meals, and so food’s very important,” Pryor said. “Well, now they have that control back. Instead of coming down and there maybe it just being like a main thing, they now have a menu that they can choose from.”
The remodel also included a new fountain by the front door, with outdoor furniture yet to arrive for the patio nearby, Pryor said.
“All common areas of our building have had some sort of upgrade, and by the end of the year, the beauty shop will be finished and the chapel’s being worked on right now,” she said. “So everything will be upgraded, and we’re flipping apartments as they vacate and updating them.”
Pryor said she was excited to see the new renovations from the architects, as well as the design team’s choices of color scheme and furniture.
“I believe they’ve kind of hit it out of the park,” she said. “And so what was really great is, when it became safe to have visitors come in, that coincided with us opening this side.”
Additionally, Pryor said the Valley Lakes employees have also been affected by the remodel, which she said has improved morale coming off of COVID.
While the employees’ previous breakroom was small with folding chairs around a table, Pryor said they now have stainless steel appliances and comfortable chairs to rest in during their breaks.
“That truly shows how much Dial Senior Living cares for the whole package,” she said. “It’s not just about the building, it’s not just about the residents, but it’s also about caring for the staff.”
With Valley Lakes approaching 20 years of service, Pryor said the remodel is just part of its efforts to be a lasting force in the community.
“When you have longevity of staff, you automatically build a trust and you feel secure that it’s going to be the same person coming in,” she said. “Because it’s their home, and they don’t want a different person coming to the door every day, they want to see the same people, and we offer that.”