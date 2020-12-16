WATCH NOW: WholeStone Farms gives back with toys to Salvation Army, donation to LifeHouse

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After shopping at the two stores, WholeStone employees purchased enough toys to fill five trucks, which Hoffman said “overwhelmed” the Salvation Army.

“The trucks kept coming, the bags of toys kept coming and we filled up their gymnasium,” he said. “So I think they were really, really excited and taken aback by the level and just sheer amount of toys we brought to them.”

Salvation Army Lt. Amber Morin said she was grateful to have a partnership with WholeStone.

“The need is so much greater this year, so it was just such a blessing that we were able to partner with them, they were able to have the drive to get us the toys and were able to do more of the behind-the-scenes to pair them up with kids who asked for those gifts,” she said. “So it’s really just an incredible program.”

With the remaining funds raised by the company, Hoffman said WholeStone decided to donate the rest to LifeHouse for its holiday food bank.

“We appreciate their financial support and their partnership to meet the food insecurities that have come to the surface since the pandemic began,” LifeHouse Executive Managing Director Julie Sleister said.