WATCH NOW: WholeStone Farms gives back with toys to Salvation Army, donation to LifeHouse

WholeStone Farms gave back to the Fremont community in a big way with trucks of toys and a check on Thursday.
The Fremont company donated $15,000 worth of toys to the Salvation Army of Fremont and presented a $4,600 check to LifeHouse as part of its holiday philanthropic efforts. It will also present hams to both entities.
“It was all in support of holiday toy drives, supporting Fremont, supporting children in need around Christmas,” WholeStone Marketing Director Aaron Hoffman said.
Hoffman said the company raised funds for the toy drive, which was then met by its producer owners for a total of $20,000. Of that amount, $15,000 was spent on the toys for the Salvation Army’s Adopt-a-Family program.
“So basically, our employees, our team members from all across the company went to Bomgaars and just loaded up the carts until we hit our number,” Hoffman said. “And we went to Walmart and did the same thing: toys, blankets, things to help Fremont children in need.”
Approximately 20 employees participated in the shopping event, which Hoffman said featured anyone from plant professionals to executives, all excited to take part.
“It’s something that’s really part of our employee engagement, and they were very excited,” he said. “And I think when they saw the reaction from Salvation Army and LifeHouse and heard about the impact it would make in the community, I think that really resonated and kind of emotionally supported their effort.”
Support Local Journalism
After shopping at the two stores, WholeStone employees purchased enough toys to fill five trucks, which Hoffman said “overwhelmed” the Salvation Army.
“The trucks kept coming, the bags of toys kept coming and we filled up their gymnasium,” he said. “So I think they were really, really excited and taken aback by the level and just sheer amount of toys we brought to them.”
Salvation Army Lt. Amber Morin said she was grateful to have a partnership with WholeStone.
“The need is so much greater this year, so it was just such a blessing that we were able to partner with them, they were able to have the drive to get us the toys and were able to do more of the behind-the-scenes to pair them up with kids who asked for those gifts,” she said. “So it’s really just an incredible program.”
With the remaining funds raised by the company, Hoffman said WholeStone decided to donate the rest to LifeHouse for its holiday food bank.
“We appreciate their financial support and their partnership to meet the food insecurities that have come to the surface since the pandemic began,” LifeHouse Executive Managing Director Julie Sleister said.
Although Hoffman said WholeStone aims to be consistent in its efforts throughout the year, he said the need is great during this time of the year, especially in a year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We kind of saw an additional void there, additional opportunity to kind of bolster what we’ve already done in support in previous years and kind of add to that to make a greater impact,” he said. “I just think this time of year and this sort of climate of unemployment, kind of the climate of COVID, what that’s caused, we saw a need to kind of step in and fill the holes where we can beyond what we normally do.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.