WATCH NOW: WholeStone Farms presents $500k check to library expansion project

For the Fremont community, WholeStone Farms CEO Scott Webb said the Keene Memorial Library is essential.

“When I grew up as a kid, I used (libraries) a lot, and even through college,” he said. “And I think to have an expansion like this is wonderful for this community, for the people in the community.”

On Friday, WholeStone presented a $500,000 check to go toward the library’s $9.4 million expansion project. The company also selected the naming opportunity for the library’s new computer lab.

WholeStone’s donation is the biggest so far for the project and will help with the grant-writing process, as many matches go off of the largest single donation.

“Before, our match was about $250,000, which was good, not going to say no to that,” Library Director Laura England-Biggs said. “But to be able to match $500,000 means we’re going to be able to have that much more impact and maybe not have to write quite as many grants.”

The check presentation ceremony was attended by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who thanked WholeStone for their donation and the library for the expansion, which he said would make it an “innovative leader” across the country.