WATCH NOW: WholeStone Farms presents $500k check to library expansion project

For the Fremont community, WholeStone Farms CEO Scott Webb said the Keene Memorial Library is essential.
“When I grew up as a kid, I used (libraries) a lot, and even through college,” he said. “And I think to have an expansion like this is wonderful for this community, for the people in the community.”
On Friday, WholeStone presented a $500,000 check to go toward the library’s $9.4 million expansion project. The company also selected the naming opportunity for the library’s new computer lab.
WholeStone’s donation is the biggest so far for the project and will help with the grant-writing process, as many matches go off of the largest single donation.
“Before, our match was about $250,000, which was good, not going to say no to that,” Library Director Laura England-Biggs said. “But to be able to match $500,000 means we’re going to be able to have that much more impact and maybe not have to write quite as many grants.”
The check presentation ceremony was attended by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who thanked WholeStone for their donation and the library for the expansion, which he said would make it an “innovative leader” across the country.
“What they’re doing here with the computer lab, the technology areas, the kids areas, it’s going to be an exciting thing for Fremont when it’s complete,” he said. “And it’s because of partners like WholeStone that we’re able to do this and get this accomplished.”
WholeStone’s donation pushed the project over the 50% mark, said England-Biggs, and more grants are planned for the future.
“We have a pledge that we need to finish up with the Dodge County Board of Supervisors that comes through the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau,” she said. “So that will be another sizable gift that will help knock us over another milestone.”
England-Biggs said she is looking forward to the expansion, which she said would preserve the current look and feel of the building and save the existing arches.
With the project’s computer lab, England-Biggs said it will be state-of-the-art and a noticeable improvement over the existing lab.
“It’ll have 19 computers, eight of which can be shut off into a little lab for a classroom to be able to teach folks how to use Facebook and connect with their families, do better Excel spreadsheets, set up their own email accounts, any kind of computer classes that we haven’t been able to do,” she said.
Webb said WholeStone’s donation stemmed from one of the business’ discussions with Spellerberg a few months ago.
“The mayor brought it to our attention and as something to participate in,” he said. “And we talked about it as a leadership team and said, ‘We think this is a good way for WholeStone to give back to the community.’”
In naming the computer lab, Webb said he was proud to see its impacts on people of all ages in the community.
“On behalf of WholeStone, we appreciate this opportunity and we look forward to the expansion and coming back out and seeing it when it’s all done,” he said.
Having grown up with the library and taken his kids here, Spellerberg said the services it provides are more than just checking out a book.
“Libraries are about providing a space to collaborate. Maybe you need to apply for a job, maybe you need to get information about your community for visitors, for resources,” he said. “That’s what libraries do in communities, and that’s what our library will continue to do for decades to come with this expansion.”
Spellerberg said more naming opportunities are available for donors for the project, which he is excited to see move forward.
“It’s a great time to be a part of Fremont, and this library expansion is just another great thing going on right now,” he said. “So congrats to everyone involved, we can’t wait to cut that ribbon.”