WATCH NOW: Woman donates hair to Locks of Love

The minimum donation was 8 inches. So in 2007, Klein donated 8 ½ inches of hair to Beautiful Lengths. Her friend had four remissions, but her cancer kept returning and after a 15-year fight she lost her battle.

While she first donated in her friend’s honor, Klein then decided to make another donation — this time in her friend’s memory.

So she donated 16 inches of hair to Beautiful Lengths in 2014.

That was going to be Klein’s last donation.

She figured she was getting too much gray hair.

But as it grew longer, Klein realized she had enough hair to donate again.

She returned to Locks of Love, which takes donations of colored, permed and gray hair in good condition. What it can’t use, it sells to offset manufacturing costs.

Klein’s hair was growing when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I couldn’t get my hair cut and it really grew a lot,” Klein said.

By the time Klein went to donate her hair on Aug. 28, it had grown past her waistband.

“It was very heavy and very hot,” Klein said, adding that she was wearing her hair in ponytails and French braids.