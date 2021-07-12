WATCH NOW: Women unite during John C. Fremont Days Historical Parade to commemorate passage of 19th Amendment

Beam-Callaway’s grandmother was a Sandhills woman who was among the first to gain the right to vote under the 19th Amendment when it was passed into law in 1920.
“She said it was so empowering for them to get to be able to vote for the first time,” she said. “They truly were under the power of their husbands.”
That message, as well as her pin, was carried down through Beam-Callaway’s family. It ultimately found its way to the lobby of the Fremont Tribune on Sunday, July 11, as several women from around the Fremont area came together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment by walking in the annual John C. Fremont Days Historical Parade.
The celebration was meant to take place during last year’s parade before the annual summer celebration was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
John C. Fremont Days holds special significance for Beam-Callaway. As one of the celebration’s original co-founders three decades ago, she’s seen the event continue to grow and develop year over year.
“When we created it, it was all supposed to be a complete, historical parade,” she said. “I love being able to portray history and teach people our history. Not only of Fremont, but of the nation. It’s important that we all know our roots.”
Shaina Menard of Bennington had never visited Fremont’s John C. Fremont Days celebration before last weekend. Once she saw an advertisement for the Women’s Walk on Facebook, Menard said she knew she needed to participate.
“I’m a very patriotic person and women’s rights are so important, so I just wanted to honor those that came before,” she said.
Seeing women come together under one cause was special to see for Menard. She said it is important to continue demonstrations like this so future generations understand the history behind the 19th Amendment’s passage.
“I don’t think a whole lot of people know what the 19th Amendment really is, so this brings a lot of attention to that,” she said.
Beam-Callaway said it is important for women to continue coming together. Whether that comes nationally or locally, moments like last weekend’s Women’s Walk bring women together to celebrate and remember an integral part of history.
“We need events like this to be able to associate with each other and know that we have a little power,” she said.