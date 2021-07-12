WATCH NOW: Women unite during John C. Fremont Days Historical Parade to commemorate passage of 19th Amendment

Beam-Callaway’s grandmother was a Sandhills woman who was among the first to gain the right to vote under the 19th Amendment when it was passed into law in 1920.

“She said it was so empowering for them to get to be able to vote for the first time,” she said. “They truly were under the power of their husbands.”

That message, as well as her pin, was carried down through Beam-Callaway’s family. It ultimately found its way to the lobby of the Fremont Tribune on Sunday, July 11, as several women from around the Fremont area came together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment by walking in the annual John C. Fremont Days Historical Parade.

The celebration was meant to take place during last year’s parade before the annual summer celebration was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John C. Fremont Days holds special significance for Beam-Callaway. As one of the celebration’s original co-founders three decades ago, she’s seen the event continue to grow and develop year over year.