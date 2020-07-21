Water Department discovers damaged private service line in west Fremont

While the city of Fremont’s Water Department expected to repair a water main breakage due to water leakage Tuesday morning, the issue instead stemmed from damage to a private service line.
Water was temporarily shut off in west Fremont on Somers Avenue from Eighth to 10th streets and on 10th Street from Somers to Nye avenues during the repair.
Keith Kontor, superintendent of Fremont’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, said the process didn’t take as long as expected, as it was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Since it was a private line, it was shorter,” he said. “We did have it dug up, and we found that it was the copper line that runs from the main to the house that had a hole in it.”
Kontor said the department first became aware of an issue while preparations were being made to replace a fire hydrant in the area.
“One of the homeowners contacted one of our utility employees with the water department and said there was water coming out of a crack in the street,” Kontor said. “So we went over and investigated it and kind of figured it might be a 4-inch main that we have running down that road, which was 10th Street.”
After retrieving a valve machine, Kontor said employees shut all the valves in the area so they could to isolate the main.
“This morning, the guys went over and started digging to verify what it was,” he said. “And since it was a private line, we then contacted the homeowner and they took care of the repair.”
Kontor said the issue with the private service line was not something that the homeowner could have prevented.
“With the copper pipe and the minerals in the ground, the acidity in the ground, it just eventually wears on the pipe after time and causes it to leak,” he said.
The Water Department will be replacing multiple hydrants and broken valves that it finds around Fremont. On Wednesday, water will be turned off on Madison Street from 14th to 17th streets, on Monroe Street from 14th to 15th streets and on 15th Street from Madison to Somers Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon.
“There’ll be other days that we have shutdowns also,” Kontor said,” but we try to notify everybody on our website, on social media.”
