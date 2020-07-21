Water Department discovers damaged private service line in west Fremont

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the city of Fremont’s Water Department expected to repair a water main breakage due to water leakage Tuesday morning, the issue instead stemmed from damage to a private service line.

Water was temporarily shut off in west Fremont on Somers Avenue from Eighth to 10th streets and on 10th Street from Somers to Nye avenues during the repair.

Keith Kontor, superintendent of Fremont’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, said the process didn’t take as long as expected, as it was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Since it was a private line, it was shorter,” he said. “We did have it dug up, and we found that it was the copper line that runs from the main to the house that had a hole in it.”

Kontor said the department first became aware of an issue while preparations were being made to replace a fire hydrant in the area.

“One of the homeowners contacted one of our utility employees with the water department and said there was water coming out of a crack in the street,” Kontor said. “So we went over and investigated it and kind of figured it might be a 4-inch main that we have running down that road, which was 10th Street.”