The City of Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water main valve at the intersection of Platte Avenue and First Street on Monday, June 29.

Water will be off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dodge Street from Union Street to Logan Street and on Platte Avenue from Dodge Street to First Street.