Water main valve replacement set for Tuesday

City Alert

The City of Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water main valve on Tuesday, June 14.

The water will be shut off from approximately 8:30-11 a.m. on 12th Street from Union Street to Platte Avenue, Union Street from 10th Street to 12th Street, and 11th Street from Union to Irving.

