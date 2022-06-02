 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water to be shut off for water main valve replacement

  • Updated
City Alert

The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water main valve on Friday, June 3.

The water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on 12th Street from Platte to Union, Union Street from 12th Street to 10th Street, and 11th Street from Union to Irving.

