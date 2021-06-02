 Skip to main content
Water to be shut off Thursday to repair broken water valve
Water shut down map
Courtesy

The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a broken water valve on Schuyler and Jefferson streets just south of Miller Park.

The water will be shut off on Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jefferson Street from Schuyler Street to Empire Street and on Schuyler Street from Marcella Street to North Street.

