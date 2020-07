Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The City of Fremont’s Water Department will be replacing a fire hydrant on Wednesday, July 22.

Water will be turned off from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Madison Street from 14th to 17th streets, on Monroe Street from 14th to 15th, and on 15th Street from Madison to Somers Avenue.