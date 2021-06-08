 Skip to main content
Water value to be replaced on Wednesday
Water value to be replaced on Wednesday

City Alert

The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water valve on Wednesday, June 9.

Water will be turned off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Madison Avenue from Linden to 17th and along 15th Street from Madison Avenue to Somers Avenue.

