Water value to be replaced on Wednesday

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water valve on Wednesday, June 9.
Water will be turned off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Madison Avenue from Linden to 17th and along 15th Street from Madison Avenue to Somers Avenue.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today