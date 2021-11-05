 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Water valve repair scheduled for Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
City Alert

A water valve repair is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, in Fremont.

The intersection of Linden and Somers avenues will be temporarily closed and water will be shut off from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for the following areas: Somers from Linden to 16th Streets and 16th Street from Somers to Maxwell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News