Water valve replacement set for Thursday

City Alert

The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water valve Thursday, Oct. 28.

Water will be turned off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Madison Avenue from 15th to 17th streets, along 17th Street from Maxwell Avenue to Somers Avenue and along Somers Avenue from 17th to Linden Avenue.

