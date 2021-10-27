Water valve replacement set for Thursday

The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water valve Thursday, Oct. 28.
Water will be turned off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Madison Avenue from 15th to 17th streets, along 17th Street from Maxwell Avenue to Somers Avenue and along Somers Avenue from 17th to Linden Avenue.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
