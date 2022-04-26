 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water valve replacement set for Wednesday

City Alert

The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water valve on Wednesday, April 27.

The water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to noon on Eighth Street from Nye Avenue to Broad Street.

