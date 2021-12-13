 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Water will be turned off for fire hydrant replacement

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a fire hydrant at the corner of Phelps and Oak streets on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Water will be turned off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Phelps Street from Lincoln to Clarmar avenues.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News