Waterloo man injured in car-motorcycle accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of E. 23rd Street in Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

A 52-year-old Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night.

Fremont Police said the accident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 23rd Ave., South.

A 2013 Ford Explorer was reportedly being driven south across 23rd Street when it entered the path of travel of a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle was heading east on 23rd Street.

The motorcycle struck the Explorer causing the Waterloo man, who was driving it, to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Police said the man was taken to Methodist Fremont Health and eventually taken by medical helicopter to Omaha for injuries sustained in the crash.

Traffic was re-routed during the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

Breaking News