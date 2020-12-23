'We don't have to do this alone' — Fremont Area Community Foundation works to inspire collaboration amid pandemic

Valla said the 20-mile gap that separates Scribner and Fremont feels much smaller thanks to the work of the foundation throughout the pandemic.

“There’s no way, I mean some of these grants I might have missed out on because I wasn’t a part of a group that was telling me about the grants and how it runs,” she said. “It’s just been nice to have some who cares.”

The work over the last nine months has been positive, but Diers said there is still plenty to be done.

“I don’t think that we could confidently say we have identified and met all of the need,” she said. “It’s ongoing and it’s going to be something that we are focused on for some time to come.”

However, she said the task force is ready to focus on those needs for some time to come.

“As long as there are still families reaching out for help, as long as we have food insecurity in our community, we will be working to identify new ways of addressing it and securing funds to make those activities possible,” she said.