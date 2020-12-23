'We don't have to do this alone' — Fremont Area Community Foundation works to inspire collaboration amid pandemic

During the last nine months, the Fremont Area Community Foundation (FACF) has been a frontline responder to community needs amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether it be through grant requests or the formation of the COVID-19 Task Force and COVID-19 Response Fund, the organization has provided critical supplies and funds to Fremont and surrounding communities.
Melissa Diers, executive director of the FACF, said the foundation began preparing for the eventual impact of the virus last March. Those conversations began with food security for students should local schools be forced to close early.
That possibility quickly turned into a reality and it opened the door for the foundation to consider the impact COVID-19 would have across the community.
“The community foundation pulled together a group, and this was before COVID was at our doorsteps, and we pulled together members of the school district, our nonprofit leaders and government and city officials and we came together for an in-person meeting to talk about what we are going to do to feed the kids,” she said. “That’s where it all kind of started.”
Thus, the COVID-19 Task Force was formed and has since met weekly to discuss the most pressing community needs across Dodge County. Issues such as food security and financial obligations for out-of-work families were among the many considered by the task force.
“The purpose of the task force, beyond that initial question about food security for kids was, what are our non-profit partners, our boots on the ground partners, seeing in terms of families presenting with needs,” she said.
In addition to the work from the task force, the foundation also implemented the Fremont Area COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund used a combination of grant funding and donations from the community to fund projects such as the foundation’s month-long “Grab and Go” meal program, which provided meals to thousands of individuals while supporting local restaurants across the county.
Grant dollars from the fund also provided support to local food pantries in Fremont and Scribner in light of increased demand due to the pandemic.
“Our grant dollars provided support early on to help shore up those resources,” Diers said. “... They’re seeing families seeking assistance for the first time in their lives and that need has only increased since last March.”
Elizabeth Valla, economic development director for the City of Scribner and member of the COVID-19 Task Force, said the FACF’s desire to collaborate has helped connect the two communities.
“I know it sounds horrible, but this tragedy has really brought the community together,” she said. “This COVID task force has opened our community’s eyes to what is available outside of Scribner. We don’t have to do this alone. We don’t have to fight alone like we have.”
Valla said the 20-mile gap that separates Scribner and Fremont feels much smaller thanks to the work of the foundation throughout the pandemic.
“There’s no way, I mean some of these grants I might have missed out on because I wasn’t a part of a group that was telling me about the grants and how it runs,” she said. “It’s just been nice to have some who cares.”
The work over the last nine months has been positive, but Diers said there is still plenty to be done.
“I don’t think that we could confidently say we have identified and met all of the need,” she said. “It’s ongoing and it’s going to be something that we are focused on for some time to come.”
However, she said the task force is ready to focus on those needs for some time to come.
“As long as there are still families reaching out for help, as long as we have food insecurity in our community, we will be working to identify new ways of addressing it and securing funds to make those activities possible,” she said.
Diers said the foundation is honored to be able to help facilitate change in the community during the pandemic. The collaboration between the organization, along with community partners and leaders across the county, have played an important role in distributing aid to those in need.