'We just want people to be safe' — MainStreet of Fremont cancels Halloween Hysteria due to COVID-19 concerns

A longtime holiday staple in Fremont has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The 2020 MainStreet of Fremont Halloween Hysteria event will no longer take place after concerns were raised about the number of trick-or-treaters the event would bring.
In previous years, the event has drawn more than 2,500 people to downtown Fremont. While that usually leads to a fun-filled evening for residents of Fremont and local business owners, MainStreet of Fremont Interim Director Shannon Mullen said it raised a red flag for organizers.
“Unfortunately, with COVID-19 this year, there just is not a possibility for us to host an event like this without creating such harsh restrictions on the event,” Mullen said.
Mullen said safety for those attending the event and the local businesses participating was an overriding factor in the decision to cancel the event this year.
“We just didn’t feel that this was a possibility this year,” she said.
Mullen said discussions surrounding the possibility of canceling the event have been on the table for the past two months. With the restrictions that would have to be put in place, along with the financial obligation local businesses would have to front amid the pandemic, Mullen said the event was too much of a risk.
“We are not willing to take the risk,” she said. “We want to do what’s right and safe for everyone involved.”
The decision brought forth some criticism from the public, with some asking why MainStreet of Fremont decided to move forward with its 2020 Fall Wine Walk in light of the canceled event.
Mullen said the two events are a far cry from one another. The upcoming wine walk is a mask-required event with a 60-person cap spread out across 10 different locations, she said.
She added that MainStreet of Fremont does not have the volunteer base or the capacity to restrict and impose guidelines on the thousands of people that might attend the event over its two-hour timeframe.
“From our standpoint, due to the particular size of this particular event, it’s just not a possibility,” Mullen said.
Mullen said the decision to cancel the event was not taken lightly. In reality, she said MainStreet of Fremont would have loved nothing more than to host the event and she “absolutely supported” parents taking their children trick-or-treating on Halloween.
“The only reason we are not hosting it this year is for the safety of everybody in the community,” she said.
