'We just want people to be safe' — MainStreet of Fremont cancels Halloween Hysteria due to COVID-19 concerns

“We are not willing to take the risk,” she said. “We want to do what’s right and safe for everyone involved.”

The decision brought forth some criticism from the public, with some asking why MainStreet of Fremont decided to move forward with its 2020 Fall Wine Walk in light of the canceled event.

Mullen said the two events are a far cry from one another. The upcoming wine walk is a mask-required event with a 60-person cap spread out across 10 different locations, she said.

She added that MainStreet of Fremont does not have the volunteer base or the capacity to restrict and impose guidelines on the thousands of people that might attend the event over its two-hour timeframe.

“From our standpoint, due to the particular size of this particular event, it’s just not a possibility,” Mullen said.

Mullen said the decision to cancel the event was not taken lightly. In reality, she said MainStreet of Fremont would have loved nothing more than to host the event and she “absolutely supported” parents taking their children trick-or-treating on Halloween.

“The only reason we are not hosting it this year is for the safety of everybody in the community,” she said.

