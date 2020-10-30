"We’ll see how the voters decide" — Public meetings on Joint Law Enforcement Center finish

With Election Day less than a week away, the public meetings on the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center in Fremont have come to an end.
The seventh and final educational meeting took place last week on Oct. 22. The Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office have been hosting the meetings since late September.
The proposed facility, located at the corner of 29th Street and Lincoln Avenue, would host operations for both FPD and DCSO, as well as the Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center. It is planned to be about 42,980 square feet in size and finish construction in fall 2022.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved the ballot item in late August, with the Fremont City Council approving it at a special meeting in early September.
The project will cost just over $18 million between the city and county and will be funded by property taxes. It will cost property owners inside Fremont about $79 per year over 15 years and those outside about $19 per year.
Although Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said he was somewhat disappointed about the meetings’ turnout, he said those who attended were excited for the project.
“I think they’re generally in favor that the police department and sheriff’s department both need new locations instead of trying to fix the old ones,” he said. “So that’s the general sentiment, but we’ll see how the voters decide on Tuesday.”
Wimer said one of the most commonly asked questions was whether or not a jail would be added to the facility, as DCSO is currently using the Saunders County Jail for a majority of its inmates.
“Right now, we’re only looking at the joint law enforcement center, and years down the road, there’s certainly area to build a jail out there, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now,” he said. “We’re just trying to get a base for the two agencies, and the jail could come in the future if voters choose to do that.”
Additional concerns at the meetings have been the cost of the project, the facility’s location and how the tax increase would affect business owners, Wimer said.
“I think there’s always a concern when you put a price tag of $18 million on the taxpayers how it’s going to get paid for,” he said. “And I think people would like to see it be a sales tax, but in this case, it just wasn’t something that we could get through the bond issue, it would have to be a property tax.”
Along with comments on social media, Wimer said he’s appreciated the feedback on the proposed facility.
“All of the questions and concerns over social media, we tried to address them as best we could and just give accurate information to the public so that they could have the most knowledge about the Joint Law Enforcement Center before they go to the polls,” he said.
Wimer said both Fremont Chief of Police Jeff Elliott and Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen are prepared to move forward with what the vote ends up being next week.
“I hope everyone gets out and votes, and certainly your voice will be heard on Nov. 3,” he said. “And we’ll wake up Nov. 4 and go with whatever the voters want us to do.”
