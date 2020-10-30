"We’ll see how the voters decide" — Public meetings on Joint Law Enforcement Center finish

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wimer said one of the most commonly asked questions was whether or not a jail would be added to the facility, as DCSO is currently using the Saunders County Jail for a majority of its inmates.

“Right now, we’re only looking at the joint law enforcement center, and years down the road, there’s certainly area to build a jail out there, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now,” he said. “We’re just trying to get a base for the two agencies, and the jail could come in the future if voters choose to do that.”

Additional concerns at the meetings have been the cost of the project, the facility’s location and how the tax increase would affect business owners, Wimer said.

“I think there’s always a concern when you put a price tag of $18 million on the taxpayers how it’s going to get paid for,” he said. “And I think people would like to see it be a sales tax, but in this case, it just wasn’t something that we could get through the bond issue, it would have to be a property tax.”

Along with comments on social media, Wimer said he’s appreciated the feedback on the proposed facility.