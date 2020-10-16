'We need our communities' — Dunklau Gardens staff share importance of involvement during COVID-19

“[We] just wanted to give them something extra,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do; to come up with ideas that give them a little bit of joy.”

Brady said the events help both residents and staff members remember what life was like before the pandemic, as well as what it will be like again.

The last six months haven’t just been difficult for residents. Brady said health care workers have selflessly set aside their own life to ensure the lives of those they care for are kept safe.

Brady said she was invited to the wedding of a good friend for the upcoming weekend. Instead of celebrating that day, she’s staying home.

“I’m not going because the risk is not worth it for my residents,” she said.

Brady is a social person, but she’s been forced to adapt an introverted lifestyle during the last six months to protect her residents. That means no church or other social gatherings that are important to her.

“These are things that are really, really important to me, but I’m obeying the social callings for my residents,” she said. “Because going and telling my residents that they have to stay in their room for 14 days is absolutely agonizing.”