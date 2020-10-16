'We need our communities' — Dunklau Gardens staff share importance of involvement during COVID-19

Life has gone on for many despite the looming reminder of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the pandemic shut down life for many across the country throughout the spring, many have begun slowly returning to some semblance of normal life, while still recognizing the threat of the pandemic.
That could mean catching a movie, going out to dinner at a local restaurant or simply picking up groceries from a local supermarket.
For some, the threat of COVID-19 remains all too large. The residents of Dunklau Gardens in Fremont have been forced to live under the isolated conditions many others have had the luxury to set aside.
Dunklau Gardens’ elderly population are considered to be some of the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. That means strict policies remain in place to protect residents to mitigate the risk of exposure.
Nikea Brady, a medical social worker at Dunklau Gardens, said the pandemic has eliminated the sense of community that is so vital to the facility.
“COVID has really challenged that,” she said. “I’m not going to say that we are perfect at it. I am just saying that we’re just trying to do our absolute best to make sure that we bring that community to them, because that community is not automatically coming to them.”
That’s why it’s become even more important to bring the Fremont community to the front door of Dunklau Gardens.
During the past few months, organizations such as Simply Strong have visited the facility to perform gymnastics routines on the front lawn for residents from inside the building. FurEver Home Inc. has also brought volunteer dogs up to the windows of residents.
“I came in right after this resident saw a puppy and asked her how she was feeling and if she needed a pain pill and she said, ‘No, the puppy took my pain away,” Brady said.
On Tuesday, the Fremont Marching Band even made a trip to Dunklau Gardens and gave residents a front-row seat to an exclusive performance.
Brady said the performance had a particular impact on one resident who suffered from dementia. She said the resident didn’t remember the performance, but it triggered a memory about their experience playing the clarinet in school.
“I think it just helps people remember the entire lifespan instead of six months,” Brady said. “It does not have to be representative to our whole life.”
Shelly Horsford, community engagement specialist at Dunklau Gardens, said it was events like these that brought something special to take residents out of their daily routine.
“[We] just wanted to give them something extra,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do; to come up with ideas that give them a little bit of joy.”
Brady said the events help both residents and staff members remember what life was like before the pandemic, as well as what it will be like again.
The last six months haven’t just been difficult for residents. Brady said health care workers have selflessly set aside their own life to ensure the lives of those they care for are kept safe.
Brady said she was invited to the wedding of a good friend for the upcoming weekend. Instead of celebrating that day, she’s staying home.
“I’m not going because the risk is not worth it for my residents,” she said.
Brady is a social person, but she’s been forced to adapt an introverted lifestyle during the last six months to protect her residents. That means no church or other social gatherings that are important to her.
“These are things that are really, really important to me, but I’m obeying the social callings for my residents,” she said. “Because going and telling my residents that they have to stay in their room for 14 days is absolutely agonizing.”
Brady said there are tangible ways the community can make this experience easier for those living at Dunklau Gardens.
Anything to foster a sense of community, whether it is donating coloring books, offering to partner with a resident, caroling during the Christmas season or simply offering a prayer, is welcome.
“We need our communities,” she said. “That’s the only way we are going to survive.”
